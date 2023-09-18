UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) has been extended online. As per the details provided on the website, the last date to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship exam is September 28, 2023. Students who are in their class 8 are eligible to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship exam 2024-25, they can submit the registration form through the official website - entdata.co.in.

The NMMS scholarship exam is held to award scholarships worth Rs 12,000 to the students during classes 9 to 12. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required for UP NMMS scholarship 2023

Students are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them at the time of the UP NMMS scholarship registrations for the academic year 2024-25.

2 passport-size photographs of the applicant

Caste certificate

Income certificate

PwD certificate

Photocopy of the class 7 report card

How to apply for UP NMMS scholarship 2023?

Students who are yet to apply for the Uttar Pradesh NMMS scholarship 2023 can go through the below-given steps to fill out the application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website - entdata.co.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the UP NMMS scholarship 2023

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked in the provided space

Step 4: Upload all the documents required

Step 5: Cross-check all the details filled in the application form and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

