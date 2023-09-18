AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 To Close Soon, Check Details Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bard Examination (AIBE 18) exam 2023 soon in online mode. The entrance exam is conducted for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the AIBE 18 exam can submit the registration form by visiting the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the released schedule, the last date to register for the AIBE 18 exam is September 30, 2023. The application correction window will be open on October 10, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the All India Bar Exam 18 on October 29, 2023. Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee to complete the registrations. They can click on the direct link provided below to register for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 exam 2023 dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to register and make fee payments for AIBE XVIII exam September 30, 2023 Application correction window October 10, 2023 Availability of admit card October 20, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

How to register for AIBE 18 exam 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the All India Bar Exam XVIII for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the top corner of the website

Step 3: Register yourself using the login details

Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the AIBE 18 registration fee

Step 7: Go through the application and download it for future reference

Also Read: UPDGME NEET PG 2023 Registrations For Mop Up Round Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

