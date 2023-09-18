UPDGME NEET PG 2023 Registrations For Mop Up Round Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will start the registrations for the UP NEET PG Mop Up round today: September 18, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - upneet.gov.in, once the registrations are available.

As per the schedule, the registration window will be made available from 5 pm today: September 18. The last date to register for the UP NEET PG Mop Up round counselling is September 21, 2023. The counselling committee will release the merit list on September 21, 2023. The seat allocation results for the UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling will be announced on September 26, 2023.

UP NEET PG Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET PG Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the UP NEET PG 2023 mop up round counselling can check the schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Online registrations September 18 (from 5 pm) to September 21, 2023 (till 11 am) Registration fee and security money September 18 to 21, 2023 (till 5 pm) Release of the merit list September 21, 2023 Online choice filling September 22 (from 5 pm) to September 25, 2023 (till 11 am) Announcement of result September 26, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment letter September 27, 28 and 29, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG Mop Up round counselling 2023 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to register for the UP NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the UP NEET PG mop-up round available on the screen

Step 3: Now, register using the required details

Step 4: After this, fill out the registration form and upload the documents

Step 5: Make the fee payment and click on submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Also Read: UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link To Download Here