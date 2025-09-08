WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JENPAS 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 registration and applications today, September 8, 2025. The link for students to submit the JENPAS 2025 applications will be available until September 16, 2025.

The JENPAS UG 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025. The exams will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 1 and 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 2.

WBJEE JENPAS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to apply for JENPAS 2025

JENPAS 2025 Applications - Click Here (Available Soon)

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for WBJEE JENPAS 22025 below