WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JENPAS 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 registration and applications today, September 8, 2025. The link for students to submit the JENPAS 2025 applications will be available until September 16, 2025.
The JENPAS UG 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025. The exams will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 1 and 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 2.
WBJEE JENPAS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to apply for JENPAS 2025
JENPAS 2025 Applications
WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for WBJEE JENPAS 22025 below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online application with payment of fees
|
September 8 to 16, 2025
|
Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page
|
September 18 to 19, 2025
|
Publication of Downloadable Admit Card
|
October 10 to 18, 2025
|
Date of Examination:
Paper – I
Paper - II
|
October 18, 2025
11 AM to 12:30 PM
2 PM to 3:30 PM
Steps to Apply for JENPAS UG 2025
The WBJEE JENPAS 2025 applications will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on the JENPAS section under examinations
Step 3: Click on the JENPAS registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details in the registration link
Step 5: Login to fill out the online application
Step 6: Upload all necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on the final submission link
