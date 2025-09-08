Schools Holiday (8 September)
WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 8, 2025, 11:25 IST

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 registration and application begin today. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Check exam schedule, steps to apply here. 

WBJEE JENPAS 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 registration and applications today, September 8, 2025. The link for students to submit the JENPAS 2025 applications will be available until September 16, 2025. 

The JENPAS UG 2025 exams are scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025. The exams will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 1 and 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for JENPAS Paper 2. 

WBJEE JENPAS 2025 applications will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to apply for JENPAS 2025

JENPAS 2025 Applications - Click Here (Available Soon)

WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for WBJEE JENPAS 22025 below

Events

Dates

Online application with payment of fees 

September 8 to 16, 2025

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page

September 18 to 19, 2025

Publication of Downloadable Admit Card 

October 10 to 18, 2025

Date of Examination:

Paper – I 

Paper - II 

October 18, 2025

11 AM to 12:30 PM

2 PM to 3:30 PM

Steps to Apply for JENPAS UG 2025

The WBJEE JENPAS 2025 applications will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the JENPAS section under examinations

Step 3: Click on the JENPAS registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the registration link

Step 5: Login to fill out the online application

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on the final submission link

