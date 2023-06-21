A Unique and Vibrant Campus Awaits You at Parul University

Now prominently known as the youngest private NAAC A++ University in its first assessment cycle, Parul University has built a distinct character in Gujarat and throughout the country in the areas of research, innovation, healthcare, and community development.

Now prominently known as the youngest private NAAC A++ University in its first assessment cycle, Parul University has built a distinct character in Gujarat and throughout the country in the areas of research, innovation, healthcare, and community development. Over the years the university has received multiple rankings and awards which has placed it amongst the top universities in the region. The university has a diversified campus, an academic policy, and best practices. The university offers a world-class education and a vibrant campus life. Through a diverse staff, the institution offers UG, PG, doctoral, and other courses to students in engineering, design, and other subjects.

Infrastructure and Facilities

The university has state-of-the-art infrastructure and is easily accessible from all across the city. The infrastructure provides students with the best learning environments that foster creativity and expression. The institution contains a well-designed library, cafe, and administrative block, as well as numerous additional rooms and amenities for students, such as a girls' and boys' common room, a waiting room, a cooperative store, and so on. The University is home to an amazing horse riding track, state of the art laboratories among other leading facilities.

Full Equipped Libraries:

Parul University has 19 libraries which are fully digitally powered with RFID systems for easy access to thousands of books and reading resources. The reference segment contains reference books, books on broad information and cutthroat tests, word references, past volumes of diaries and magazines, and remote admittance to a large number of libraries through DELNET and furthermore to different reference and counterfeiting programming.

Uniques & Multicuisine Food Courts:

The Parul University administration places a high priority on providing clean, comfortable, and nutritious food to all of its students and scholars. A special diet is served on Sundays in the university's dormitories' expansive dining halls and mess areas, which provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner in accordance with the daily menu. As a diversified campus the food courts cater to the taste of all the students serving meals delectable for students from all the states of India as well as the international students. The campus food outlets include, Jagdish, Mr Puff, Mr Idli, Wok and chops amongst many others. Even the newest addition to their food courts, Greenzy Court, has debuted. The Greenzy Court's setting, which is surrounded by ethereal nature, has improved the eat-n-chill vibe.

Elite Hostel facilities:

Parul University has built an in-house residential complex with separate facilities for boys and girls, with a capacity of 20,000+ students. The institution provides students with on-campus amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, open-air theatre, financial services, and a hospital. Separate dormitory blocks for NRIs and international students are also provided, each with an air conditioner and other modern amenities. The hostels have been designed in a way that creates a home away from home experience for all the students. The campus consists of five mess halls that offer healthy breakfast, lunch, high tea, and supper to hostel residents.

Shuttle Service:

Parul University’s fleet consists of 63 buses and 20 passenger vans that are readily available to provide students and members with the most convenient and comfortable transportation around the campus. Students and faculty have access to daily bus service from adjacent cities such as Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Karjan, and Bharuch. To provide protection and safety to both students and staff members, the university employs highly experienced drivers who are RTO-licenced to operate college buses.

Vibrant Cultural Events/Festivals

College fests and festivals are joyful times of celebration and an opportunity for exposure to the outside world in a student's life to create and maintain an extended network. The university organizes endless events for the students throughout the year. The campus creates for the students to meet with their favorite celebrities. Overmore, These events aid in the development of social skills as well as the exploration of intrinsic abilities and the creation of creativity. With the explosion of cultures on the campus the students are exposed to different cultural norms and styles.

Gudi Padwa Celebration:

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Parul University students greeted the new year with joy, enthusiasm, and traditional dance performances. The party, which marked the arrival of spring and celebrated fresh beginnings, was a lively affair.

Ram Navami Celebration:

The auspicious festival of Ram Navami was celebrated with tremendous zeal and passion on campus. Students re-enacted the cultural and literary classic Ramayana in a sequence of episodes with dance, music, and discussions to commemorate Lord Rama's birth. Being a culturally vibrant campus the university takes pride in emanating every culture on its grounds. endless cultural festivals are celebrated which are essential in aiding students to find their expression and develop their creative aspects.

International Happiness Day:

Parul University students celebrated International Happiness Day by spreading smiles across the campus by distributing flowers and greeting cards to all the people on campus, including the teaching staff, students, and non-teaching staff such as security guards, housekeepers, etc. the university is dedicated to create a harmonious environment for all its students and members hence such activities are created for this cause. Furthermore, such atmospheres are essential to help the students develop good mental health and awareness.

International Relations - Summer School:

Parul University through its well established International Relations Cell which seeks to connect students with the world. University has established MoU’s with universities abroad in countries including Canada, Germany, Russia, amongst many others. Recently, the students went on an exchange program consisting of 22 students and 2 faculty members. the students participated in a 4 week summer school at the University of Ottawa, Canada. The students learned courses related to physiotherapy and data analytics.

Dhoom '23:

Dhoom, one of Parul University's most anticipated cultural and athletic festivals, is growing in size and breadth. The Fiesta Aura Carnival of Paradise 2023 celebration began with a great cultural parade with an amalgamation of cultures showing the beauty of their heritage.

Tech Expo:

Parul University has emerged as a pioneer of platforms that inspire the youth to develop while having confidence to create ideas that will contribute to the advancement of the country. The University organizes annually a two day Tech Expo which gathers over 10,000 students and renowned figures and tech giants. The event brought together students from diploma and degree Engineering, Applied science, Computer Application and Agriculture to provide them with ground to display their innovative ideas. This year's event exhibited over 300 projects in the form of models and posters designed by the students.

Vadodara Fashion Week:

During Vadodara Fashion Week, Parul University's Institute of Design casts a spotlight on the city's fashion by presenting the top design creations. At the Vadodara Fashion Week, the graduating students of the Parul Institute of Design (PID) put on a magnificent fashion presentation at Parul University in Vadodara. The final-year students walked the runway in ingeniously crafted costumes, each with its own theme. The fashion Week had on spotlight some of the most unique designs and the finest creative expressions of sustainable fashion all from the artistic minds of the students. From tradition to modern collections, the event featured multiple sequences with transitions being introduced by prominent showstoppers, the likes of Ms Bhakti Kubavat, among others.

PU Talks - Ashneer Grover:

Parul University has a uniquely structured education, the university creates endless opportunities for its students to get inspiration from renowned figures from all walks of life. the university delightfully hosted an exclusive session for PU Talks with Ashneer Grover, the renowned entrepreneur, former Managing Director and Co-founder of Bharat Pe. PU Talks is a motivational forum for students where the life stories of renowned people from many walks of life are shared.

If you are looking for a university that will provide you with a well-rounded education and a vibrant campus life, then Parul University can be the right choice for you.

