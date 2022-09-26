AADHAR Card Recruitment 2022 for SO, ASO, AAO and Other Posts Across India

AADHAR Card Recruitment 2022: Union Identification Authority of India is hiring Section Officer (SO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Accounts Officer (ASO), Private Secretary, Accountant and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO).

AADHAR Card Recruitment 2022: Union Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), AADHAR is looking to hire professionals for the post of Section Officer (SO), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Accounts Officer (ASO), Private Secretary, Accountant and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Vacancies are available on a deputation basis at UIDAI Regional Office, Tech Centre, and State Office situated in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. The notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 24 September 2022.

What is the last date for AADHAR Card Job Application ?

The candidates are required to submit the application through offline mode on or before 31 October 2022.

AADHAR Card Vacancy Details

Post Name Bengaluru Mumbai Ranchi Ahmedabad Section Officer 1 1 Assistant Section Officer 1 Senior Accounts Officer 1 Private Secretary 1 1 Accountant 1 Assistant Accounts Officer 1

What is AADHAR CARD JOB Eligibility?

The interested person should be an Officer from the Central Government/State Government/Public Sector Undertaking holding analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/ department. The age of the candidates should not be more than 56 years of age.

How can I Submit an AADHAR Car Job Application ?

You can submit their application to the Director (HR)' Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, 3rd Floor, Uttar Pradesh Samaj Kalyan Nirman Nigam Building, "l'C-461 V, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow- 226010. However, their applications will be considered only after receiving the same through proper channel along with supporting documents mentioned in the PDF.

Applications received after the last date/incomplete applications shall not be entertained. So. Candidates should submit their application before the last date.