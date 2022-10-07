AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 131 Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 131 Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check AAI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has published notification for the 131 Graduate/Diploma Apprentices Posts for Specialization/Disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022 on or before 07 November 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022:

Advt No: 01/2022/APPRENTICE/GRADUATE/DIPLOMA/N

Important Dates AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 November 2022

Vacancy Details AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022:

Graduate/Diploma Apprentices

Civil (Graduate)-04

Civil (Diploma)-24

Electrical (Graduate)- 02

Electrical (Diploma)- 16

Electronics (Graduate)- 13

Electronics (Diploma)- 34

Computer Science/Information Technology (Graduate)-03

Computer Science/Information Technology(Diploma)-11

Aeronautical/Aerospace/Aircraft Maintenance(Graduate)-02

Aeronautics/Aerospace/Aircraft Maintenance(Diploma)-12

Architecture (Graduate)- 01

Architecture (Diploma)- 02

Mechanical/ Automobile (Graduate)-01

Mechanical/ Automobile (Diploma)-06

Eligibility Criteria AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have full time (regular) four years degree or three years (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above mentioned streams, recognized by AICTE, GOI.

Click Here: AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022-PDF

How to Apply AAI Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through BOAT’s web portal

www.mhrdnats.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) by finding establishment Airports

Authority of India –RHQ NR, New Delhi (NDLSWC000002) and clicking the apply button in the next page. Check official notification and follow the guidelines given for the same.