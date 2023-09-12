ACP Full Form: What is an ACP? Check Responsibilities and Eligibility

ACP stands for Assistant Commissioner of Police. It is a high ranking officer in the Indian Police service commission. ACPs are responsible for implementing laws at the frontline and uphold the rule of Duty. There are mainly two ways to become an ACP: Either, one must appear and qualify UPSC CSE and choose IPS as their preferred area or serve the State Police System for many years.

ACP Full Form: The Indian Police Services have a rank or title called ACP which stands for Assistant Commissioner of Police. The ACP is among the top ranking officers in the Indian Police service commission. Being an assistant commissioner of police is a tough and difficult job that calls for commitment, leadership, and a strong sense of duty to the community.

These people are at the frontline of law enforcement and put forth endless effort to uphold the rule of law, keep the peace, and safeguard communities. In this article, we'll look at the duties, qualifications, and characteristics that make up an assistant commissioner of police.

What is the Full Form of ACP?

Assistant Commissioner of Police is the full form of ACP. There are two ways to become an ACP: The rank of ACP in the Indian Police Services can be attained by passing either the UPSC test or by being promoted from DSP or another state police service.

The age criteria is that one should be 21 years old or older and any candidates who graduated from a reputed college/university can appear for UPSC exam. For the UPSC exam, each category is given a varying number of chances. Candidates who are currently serving as DSPs in the police force may be eligible for promotion.

The ACP is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the department, including criminal and related offenses. The ACP position is a police rank that is utilised worldwide, not just in India. It is a rank that is used in the tax administrations of many different nations, including income tax, property tax, inland tax, customs, and more. Additionally, the ACP for land taxes is given magisterial authority.

Important Details of ACP in Police

Being an Assistant Commissioner of Police is a dream job for many youngsters. India holds the UPSC test every year. For the civil service, one should select the Indian Police Services (IPS) if they want to be an assistant commissioner of police. Below is a table overview for ACP full form.

ACP full form Assistant Commissioner of Police Examination UPSC CSE(IPS) Conducting Body UPSC Educational Eligibility Graduate in any stream Age 21 or above Other criteria Must have served under State Police System for many years if not an UPSC candidate Website upsc.gov.in

How to become an ACP?

The two potential ways of becoming an ACP,

The candidate picked after completing the UPSC (Union Public duty Commission) assessment(Prelims and mains) and interview

Upgraded by the State Police System after serving their full term of duty, which can be anywhere between 15 and 20 years

What is the Eligibility to become an ACP?

A applicant must meet a few criteria to be an ACP, including:

The candidate must be an Indian national in order to be an ACP.

To become an ACP, a candidate must be in good physical and mental health.

An ACP candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any subject.

The age of the candidate must be 21 or above

The candidate must clear UPSC and choose IPS as his/her’s preference

The candidate must be serving under the State Police System for a long time if not an UPSC candidate

The table below shows the amount of attempts that can be made by candidates to become an ACP:

Group ACP Exam Limit General 4 times OBC 7 times SC/ST Unlimited Times

What are the Roles and Responsibilities of ACP?

There are several roles and responsibility of an ACP, some of these are mentioned below:

The duties of an ACP are like the duties of an IPS (Indian Police Services)

An ACP is in charge of upholding law and order, In the area where he/she is in charge

The day-to-day activities of the department, which includes criminal and related offences, are overseen by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

An ACP's responsibilities also include providing relevant feedback on departmental strategy, plans, and activities.

The ACP is responsible for reporting to his or her superior authority and, if necessary, supplying the relevant information.

How much is the salary of an ACP?

ACPs typically have a varied system of pay in each state; nonetheless, the average ACP salary in India is Rs. 17.4 lakh per year. The ACP pay scale is quite good, and there are various government amenities available other than the salary. ACPs earn an average monthly pay of Rs. 1.4 lakh.

