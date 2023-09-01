CRPF Full Form With All Details: Roles and Responsibilities, History, Symbol

CRPF Full Form: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the biggest of India's Central Armed Police Forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) is in charge of its operations. The CRPF's major goal is to assist States and Union Territories in upholding the rule of law, keeping peace, and putting an end to insurgency.

During elections, civil unrest, and natural calamities, the CRPF also supports state police forces. Each rank in the CRPF has a certain pay scale, and each rank is categorised into a variety of ranks. The pay scales are based on promotions and years of service, and they go from lowest rank to highest rank.

The Crown Representative's Police (CRP), which is now known as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was founded on July 27, 1939. The upliftment of law and order in British India was its principal goal but after independence its duties and responsibilities changed which shall be discussed in this article.

The organisation was called the Central Reserve Police Force in 1947, the year India attained independence. Today CRPF has a strength of 300,000+ and is serving the nation with utmost loyalty and bravery.

What is the full form of CRPF?

The Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF for short, is known as the biggest of India's Central Armed Police Forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India is in charge of its operations. The CRPF's major goal is to assist States and Union Territories in upholding the rule of law, keeping peace, and putting an end to insurgency. It has played a key role in anti-Naxal operations over the previous five years and made significant strides in this area. With the strength of 300,000 personnel, CRPF is the largest Central Armed Police Force in India.

The force has a total of 246 battalions among them are:

203 executive

05 VIP security

06 Women battalions

10 COBRA battalions

15 RAF

1 special duty

1 parliamentary duty

CRPF Overview:

CRPF Central Reserve Police Force Date of establishment 27th July 1939 as the Crown Representative’s Police (CRP) Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Current Director General Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen First Director General Shri V.G. Kanetkar Parent Organization Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Motto Service and Loyalty Strength 300,000+ CRPF Exams CRPF Constable, CRPF Head Constable, CRPF ASI CRPF symbol Website crpf.gov.in

What is the history of CRPF and how it was formed?

The Central Armed Police Force (today known as the CRPF) was first established in 1939 as the Crown Representative Police, making it one of the oldest Central paramilitary groups. Following the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936 and the growing desire of the Crown Representative to aid the vast majority of the native States in maintaining law and order as part of the imperial policy, the CRPF was established in response to the political unrest and insurgency in the then princely States of India.

On December 28, 1949, a Parliamentary Act changed the force's name to Central Reserve Police Force in honour of the country's independence. The CRPF was established as an armed force of the Union by this Act. As the demands of a newly independent country changed, Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel, the then-home minister, envisioned it playing a multifaceted role. The CRPF Rules, which were created in 1955 and published in the Indian Gazette on March 25, were intended to implement the CRPF Act. The first DG of CRPF was Shri V.G. Kanetkar.

CRPF examinations: CRPF constable, CRPF HC and CRPF ASI

There are mainly three examinations conducted by CRPF, given below are the details of them:

CRPF Constable: The primary responsibilities of CRPF Constables are to maintain Law & Order, Counter Insurgency Operations, and security measures throughout the nation's general elections. The exam for this post is computer based and contains 100 questions. CRPF Head Constable(HC): Candidates hired as Head Constables in the Ministerial Department of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are largely responsible for back-office tasks. Individuals are given tasks related to administrative and clerical jobs inside the CRPF as part of this position. The Central Reserve Police Force administered the computer-based test mode test for the position of Head Constable Minister. There are 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks that are to be answered in 90 minutes. CRPF ASI: The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India. To find applicants for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the force, the CRPF holds this exam each year.

CRPF Posts: What are the different types of ranks under CRPF?

There are several ranks under CRPF, given below is a list of them:

Non gazetted Officers(NGOs) A-Constable (Other Rank/ORs) B-Head Constable (Under Officer)

Subordinate Officers

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sub Inspector (SI) Inspector



Gazetted Officers(GOs)

Assistant Commandant(Equivalent to DSP) Deputy Commandant(Additional SP) Second in Command(SP) Commandant(SSP) DIG IG Additional Director General (ADG) Special Director General(SDG) Director General(DG)



CRPF symbol and motto: What CRPF stands for?

The CRPF is defending the country with the highest bravery and heroism, and its emblem itself embodies the nouns that are affixed to it. The insignia's "crossed swords" are a representation of "shakti" (power), while the light's bright flame is a symbol of knowledge and wisdom.

The CRPF's motto is "Service and loyalty," and its credo, "Tejsvi Navdhitmastu," is an excerpt from Katha Upanishad that reads, "Let brilliance emerge out of our endeavour."

The shield, torch, olive branches, tricolour stripes, and scroll that make up the CRPF symbol represent the force's principles and purpose. It stands for the CRPF's dedication to defending the country, preserving the state of calm, and supporting the ideals of justice and harmony. A visual representation of the CRPF's commitment, bravery, and professionalism in discharging its duties is provided by the symbol.

CRPF roles and responsibilities: How important is CRPF for India?

The principal responsibility of the CRPF is to help the government effectively uphold the law, internal security, and public order. to safeguard the Constitution's supremacy while promoting social harmony and development and maintaining national integrity.

The CRPF's broad responsibilities includes:

Internal Security: In preserving internal security and battling various terrorism, insurgency, and left-wing extremism in various sections of the nation, the CRPF is essential. They help the state police forces carry out counterterrorism operations and restore law and order.

Border Security: To improve border security, stop infiltrations, and stop smuggling activities, CRPF is stationed in border regions, specially sensitive areas. To maintain the integrity of India's borders, they collaborate closely with other border security agencies.

Operations: The force takes part in counter-insurgency operations in regions where there is an insurgency or militancy. They help the local police and other security services carry out search operations, neutralise insurgents, and maintain a presence in crisis areas.

Control over situations: Controlling riots, keeping the calm, and managing unruly crowds during protests, demonstrations, or any other scenario that threatens public order and security is the responsibility of the CRPF.

Community Development: In the locations where they are stationed, the CRPF takes part in a number of community development initiatives. They launch campaigns to support local residents' access to welfare, healthcare, infrastructure, and educational opportunities.

VIP Security: CRPF members offer VIPs, senior government figures, and key dignitaries security protection. They make sure they are secure and are protected from harm.

Maintaining law and order: CRPF is frequently sent in to restore law and order in instances where it has been disrupted. They aid the neighbourhood police in upholding tranquility and averting hostility.

Disaster management: The CRPF provides assistance with rescue and relief operations during natural calamities including earthquakes, floods, and cyclones. They help with evacuations, medical support, and the restoration of critical services.

Training and capacity building: To improve the skills of its members and other security forces in a variety of areas, including fighting, weapon handling, intelligence collecting, and disaster response, the CRPF undertakes training programmes. They help the nation's security forces enhance their overall capacity.

CRPF Zones: How many zones are designated for CRPF?

There are mainly four zones all over India, designated for CRPF. Given below are the zones:

Central Zone

J&K Zone

North eastern Zone

Southern Zone

