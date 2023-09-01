Aditya-L1 Mission: Check Top 10 MCQs on India’s First Solar Mission

Aditya-L1 Mission MCQs: Check this article for top 10 questions with answers to know about India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1.

After the successful landing of the moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, India is all set to launch its first-ever solar mission, Aditya-L1. The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled on September 2, 2023 at 11:50 am. While the whole nation is praying for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission , we ARE enlisting here the top 10 multiple-choice questions on the mission which is an excellent way to engage and educate students about this ISRO’s crucial endeavour.

Check the questions with answers below:

1.Which of the following space agencies is responsible for the Aditya L1 mission?

A.ISRO

B.NASA

C.ESA

D.CNSA

Answer: A

2.Which layer of the Sun will the Aditya L1 mission primarily study?

A.Core

B.Photosphere

C.Chromosphere

D.Corona

Answer: D.Corona

3.Where will the Aditya L1 spacecraft be placed?

A.In a Medium Earth orbit around the Earth

B.In a low Earth orbit around the Earth

C.In a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point

D.In a polar orbit around the Sun

Answer: C.In a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point

4.The major science objective(s) of the Aditya L1 mission include(s):

A.Study of Sun's atmosphere

B.Study Sun's magnetic field

C.Study Sun's coronal mass ejections and flares

D.All of these

Answer: D.All of these

5.Which of the following payloads will be carried by the Aditya L1 spacecraft?

A.Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC)

B.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)

C.Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS)

D.All of these

Answer: D.All of these

6.When is the Aditya L1 mission scheduled to be launched?

A.September 2, 2023

B.September 9, 2023

C.September2, 2024

D.October 2, 2023

Answer: A.September 2, 2023

7.ISRO Aditya L1 Mission Budget is approximately:

A.US$50 million

B.US$100 million

C.US$150 million

D.US$200 million

Answer: A.US$50 million

8.Which rocket will be used to launch the Aditya L1 spacecraft?

A.PSLV-C37

B.PSLV-C51

C.PSLV-C52

D.PSLV-C57

Answer: D.PSLV-C57

9.What is the main instrument onboard Aditya-L1 designed to observe the Sun's outermost layer?

A.Solar X-ray Spectrometer (SOXS)

B.Magnetometer

C.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)

D.Lyman Alpha Photometer (LAP)

Answer: C.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)

10.What does L stand for in Aditya L1?

A.Lagrange

B.Launch

C.Low

D.Long

Answer: A.Lagrange