Aditya-L1 Mission: Check Top 10 MCQs on India’s First Solar Mission

After the successful landing of the moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, India is all set to launch its first-ever solar mission, Aditya-L1. The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled on September 2, 2023 at 11:50 am. While the whole nation is praying for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission, we ARE enlisting here the top 10 multiple-choice questions on the mission which is an excellent way to engage and educate students about this ISRO’s crucial endeavour.
Check the questions with answers below:
1.Which of the following space agencies is responsible for the Aditya L1 mission?
A.ISRO
B.NASA
C.ESA
D.CNSA
Answer: A
2.Which layer of the Sun will the Aditya L1 mission primarily study?
A.Core
B.Photosphere
C.Chromosphere
D.Corona
Answer: D.Corona
3.Where will the Aditya L1 spacecraft be placed?
A.In a Medium Earth orbit around the Earth
B.In a low Earth orbit around the Earth
C.In a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point
D.In a polar orbit around the Sun
Answer: C.In a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point
4.The major science objective(s) of the Aditya L1 mission include(s):
A.Study of Sun's atmosphere
B.Study Sun's magnetic field
C.Study Sun's coronal mass ejections and flares
D.All of these
Answer: D.All of these
5.Which of the following payloads will be carried by the Aditya L1 spacecraft?
A.Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC)
B.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)
C.Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS)
D.All of these
Answer: D.All of these
6.When is the Aditya L1 mission scheduled to be launched?
A.September 2, 2023
B.September 9, 2023
C.September2, 2024
D.October 2, 2023
Answer: A.September 2, 2023
7.ISRO Aditya L1 Mission Budget is approximately:
A.US$50 million
B.US$100 million
C.US$150 million
D.US$200 million
Answer: A.US$50 million
8.Which rocket will be used to launch the Aditya L1 spacecraft?
A.PSLV-C37
B.PSLV-C51
C.PSLV-C52
D.PSLV-C57
Answer: D.PSLV-C57
9.What is the main instrument onboard Aditya-L1 designed to observe the Sun's outermost layer?
A.Solar X-ray Spectrometer (SOXS)
B.Magnetometer
C.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)
D.Lyman Alpha Photometer (LAP)
Answer: C.Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)
10.What does L stand for in Aditya L1?
A.Lagrange
B.Launch
C.Low
D.Long
Answer: A.Lagrange