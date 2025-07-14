AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 Starts, Check Correction Process and More Details

AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the AFCAT 2 2025 application correction window starting today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who have already registered can now fix errors in their application forms by visiting the official website afcat.cdac.in. The correction facility will remain available until July 15, 2025. Candidates can make changes in two sections: ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document.’ They are allowed to update details like their name, father’s name, passport-size photograph, signature, and thumb impression. No other sections can be edited during this correction period. AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 window to help candidates fix mistakes in their forms. Candidates can log in at afcat.cdac.in to edit details like their name, father’s name, passport-size photo, signature, and thumb impression from July 14 to July 15, 2025.

Changes can be made in the ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document’ sections only. No other fields can be modified. This correction facility is completely free. It ensures that candidates can submit accurate and error-free applications for AFCAT 2 2025. The AFCAT 2 2025 exam is held to recruit candidates for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force. According to the official schedule, the Air Force Common Admission Test will take place on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025. AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025 Overview The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Notification 2025 to recruit 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers for various roles in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Check the overview of the AFCAT 2025 application process in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Indian Air Force (IAF) Full Form Air Force Common Admission Test Post Names Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Exam Frequency Twice a Year Total Vacancies (AFCAT 2) 284 Exam Level National Level Application Mode Online Only Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Selection Stages Written Test, AFSB Interview, Medical Exam Official Websites afcat.cdac.in / careerindianairforce.cdac.in AFCAT 2025 Application Form Correction Dates The following are are the important dates candidates need to know for AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form Correction and related events: Event Important Dates AFCAT 1 Application Form 2025 Start June 2, 2025 AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025 Last Date July 1, 2025 IAF Application Correction Window July AFCAT 2025 Exam Dates August 23, 24 and 25, 2025