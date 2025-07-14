AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 Starts, Check Correction Process and More Details

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form Correction facility for registered candidates to fix errors in their forms. Candidates can edit personal details, course preferences, and upload correct documents without extra fees. Check here the AFCAT 2 application important dates, editable fields, and instructions.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 10:15 IST
AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 Starts
AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the AFCAT 2 2025 application correction window starting today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who have already registered can now fix errors in their application forms by visiting the official website afcat.cdac.in. The correction facility will remain available until July 15, 2025.

Candidates can make changes in two sections: ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document.’ They are allowed to update details like their name, father’s name, passport-size photograph, signature, and thumb impression. No other sections can be edited during this correction period.

AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025 window to help candidates fix mistakes in their forms. Candidates can log in at afcat.cdac.in to edit details like their name, father’s name, passport-size photo, signature, and thumb impression from July 14 to July 15, 2025. 

Changes can be made in the ‘Fill Application Form’ and ‘Upload Document’ sections only. No other fields can be modified. This correction facility is completely free. It ensures that candidates can submit accurate and error-free applications for AFCAT 2 2025.

The AFCAT 2 2025 exam is held to recruit candidates for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force. According to the official schedule, the Air Force Common Admission Test will take place on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025.

AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025 Overview

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Notification 2025 to recruit 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers for various roles in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Check the overview of the AFCAT 2025 application process in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Full Form

Air Force Common Admission Test

Post Names

Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Exam Frequency

Twice a Year

Total Vacancies (AFCAT 2)

284

Exam Level

National Level

Application Mode

Online Only

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Selection Stages

Written Test, AFSB Interview, Medical Exam

Official Websites

afcat.cdac.in / careerindianairforce.cdac.in

AFCAT 2025 Application Form Correction Dates

The following are are the important dates candidates need to know for AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form Correction and related events:

Event

Important Dates

AFCAT 1 Application Form 2025 Start

June 2, 2025

AFCAT 2 Application Form 2025 Last Date

July 1, 2025

IAF Application Correction Window

July 

AFCAT 2025 Exam Dates

August 23, 24 and 25, 2025

How to Do AFCAT 2 Application Form Correction 2025?

The Indian Air Force has provided a correction window for AFCAT 2 2025 on its official website. Candidates can follow these simple steps to edit or fix errors in their application form:

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login section
Step 3: Enter your login details (like email and password)
Step 4: Click on the AFCAT 2/2025 Application Correction link
Step 5: Make the necessary edits or corrections, then submit the updated form

Which Details Can Be Corrected in the AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form?

Candidates will be able to edit the following details in their AFCAT 2 2025 application form during the correction window:

  • Name (including Mother’s and Father’s Name)

  • Date of Birth

  • Marital Status

  • Course Preferences

  • Educational Qualifications

  • Residential Address

  • Passport-Size Photograph and Signature

