AFCAT 2024 Notification: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

AFCAT 1 2024 notification will be released soon on the official website i.e. afcat.cdac.in. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Vacancy, Registration Date, Application Link, Notification and How to Apply Here.

AFCAT 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is releasing the notification for AFCAT 01 2014 (Air Force Common Admission Test) soon on the official website afcat.cdac.in. A total of 317 vacancies will be filled for Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non Technical)and Flying branches. Applications will also be invited for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch).

The online application for appearing in the exam is expected to be started on 01 December. The last date for submitting an application is 30 December. The exam date will be announced in the notification. The course will commence in January 2025.

AFCAT 1 2024 Notification

The notification will be published in due course of time. It will be published on the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

afcat.cdac.in 01/2024 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test Advt No. AFCAT 1/2024 Vacancies 317 Salary/ Pay Scale Rs. 56100- 177500/- (Level-10) Job Location All India Last Date to Apply to be released Category AFCAT 1 2024 Notification Official Website afcat. cdac.in

AFCAT 1 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Flying Branch: 12th with 50% marks each in Maths and Physics and graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

12th with 50% marks each in Maths and Physics and graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty: Aeronautical Engineer - 12th with 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics and years graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the conerned disciplines.

Aeronautical Engineer - 12th with 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics and years graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the conerned disciplines. Administration - 12th and graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

- 12th and graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Education - 12th and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

- 12th and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Logistics - Graduate in any discipline with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

- Graduate in any discipline with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. NCC - Minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with a minimum of three years of degree courses in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

AFCAT 1 Recruitment 2024 Entry Branch Men Women

AFCAT Entry Flying 28 10 Ground Duty (Technical) AE - 104 AL - 45 AE - 11 AE - 5 Ground Duty (Non-Technical) WS - 15 Admin - 44 LGS - 11 Accounts - 11 Education - 8 Met - 9 WS - 2 Admin - 6 LGS - 2 Accounts - 2 Education - 2 Met - 2

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 01 to 30 December 2023.