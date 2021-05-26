Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

AGVB Recruitment 2021 for Office Asst, Attendant & Other Posts, Download AGV Bank Notification @agvbank.co.in

AGVB Recruitment 2021 for Office Asst, Attendant & Other Posts, Download AGV Bank Notification @agvbank.co.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 26, 2021 16:15 IST
AGVB Recruitment 2021: Assam Gramin Vikash Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Director, Faculty, Office Assistant & Attendant for its Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 June 2021

AGVB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Director - 5 Posts
  • Faculty - 5 Posts
  • Office Assistant - 5 Posts
  • Attendant - 4 Posts

AGVB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Director -Shall be Graduate/Post Graduate. Shall be a retired Officer of Commercial Bank / RRB of Grade not less than Scale-IV, with considerable exposure in Rural Banking.
  • Faculty -Shall be Graduate/Post Graduate. Excellent communication skills in local language essential, fluency in Assamese & English will be an added advantage.
  • Office Assistant - Shall be Graduate Shall be fluent in speaking and writing local language, fluency in English will be an added advantage.
  • Attendant - Shall be at least upto VIII standard. The ability to read and write the local language will be preferred.

AGVB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Director - Max- 62years
  • Faculty, Office Assistant, Attendant - 22 to 40 years

Download AGVB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

AGVB Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Director - Rs.30,000.00 p.m.
  • Faculty - Rs.20,000.00 p.m.
  • Office Assistant -Rs.12,000.00 p.m.
  • Attendant -Rs.8,000.00 p.m.

How to apply for AGVB Recruitment 2021
The applications for the posts of Director, Faculty, Assistant and Attendant along with the necessary enclosures have to be sent by Registered / Speed Post only in a closed envelope superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF Director or Faculty or Assistant or Attendant” to The Chairman Assam Gramin Vikash Prashikshan Trust Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Head Office, Bhangagarh Guwahati – 781005 latest by 15 June 2021.

 
