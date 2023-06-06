AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Roll Number: Direct Result Link to Check Assam 12th Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational Result

Assam Board has announced the Assam HS result 2023 today, June 6, 2023. The result can be accessed online. Students can check and download their respective scorecards at ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Check details here

Assam Board AHSEC class 12th Result 2023
Assam Board AHSEC class 12th Result 2023

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the class 12th results today, June 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for their regular board exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. The Assam board results for class 12th can be accessed online. To check their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number in the result login window to download their scorecards at ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Check Assam HS Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)

Check - Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, around 3.4 lakh students appeared for AHSEC Inter exam. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 83.48%, 87.26% for Commerce and 92.19% for the Science stream. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit cards or hall tickets along with them to check their marks online. 

Career Counseling

The State education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu informed by sharing a Tweet that last year, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates. This year, it took 77 days to evaluate and give results of 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276. 

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Gender-wise pass percentage

As per the data released, this year, girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 72.92%. Check the statistics below:

Gender

Statistics

Boys Appeared

59,302

Boys Pass Percentage (%)

66.94%

Girls Appeared

87,324

Girls Pass Percentage (%)

72.92%

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023 Overall Statistics

STREAM

GENDER

TOTAL APPEARED

TOTAL PASSED

DIVISION

OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE (%)
       

1st

2nd

3rd

70.12

ARTS

MALE

112186

74707

9191

23635

41881

FEMALE

149045

108473

19460

35234

53779

COMMERCE

MALE

14184

11167

3218

4581

3368

79.57

FEMALE

6233

5078

2036

1905

1137

SCIENCE

MALE

27542

23038

10572

9770

2696

84.96

FEMALE

18841

16367

8296

6685

1386

VOCATIONAL

MALE

1250

1059

188

781

90

85.61

FEMALE

620

542

134

366

42

TOTAL

329901

240431

53095

82957

104379

  

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Division-wise Details

Stream 

1st Division

2nd Division

3rd Division

Arts

28,651

58,869

95,660

Commerce

5,254

6,486

4,505

Science

18,868

16,455

4,082

Vocational

322

1,147

132

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage

Streams

Pass Percentage

Arts

70.12%

Science

84.96%

Commerce

79.57%

Vocational

85.61%

Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023: Who Tops Assam Board in class 12th?

Candidates can check the name of the stream-wise toppers in the image below:

Arts Toppers List

Commerce Toppers List

Science Toppers List

Details mentioned in Assam Higher Secondary Result 2023

After downloading the Assam Board class 12th scorecard, students must ensure the accuracy of their personal details mentioned on the Assam HS result 2023. As per the past year updates, it is expedcted that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Assam AHSEC 12th result 2023.

  • Student's name
  • Roll number of the student
  • School name
  • Subject name and code
  • Marks obtained by the student in the theory and the practical exams
  • Assam HS result 2023 qualifying status (Pass or fail)

How to Check Assam Board HSC Class 12th Result Using Roll Number?

Candidates who have appeared for the AHSEC HSC board examinations for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their Assam board 12th marksheets online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam board- resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, Assam HS Result 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Now, fill out the required login details such as candidate's roll number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view Assam AHSEC result 2023

Step 5: The AHSEC Assam HSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Assam HS result - Previous Year’s statistics of 2022

Candidates can check the past year results statistics of Assam Board HSC result 2023 in the table below:

Particulars

Science stream

Commerce stream

Arts stream

Overall pass percentage

92.19%

87.27%

83.48%

Students passed with first division

20,171

5018

29,487

Total students passed with second division

9833

5186

52,944

Students with third division

911

3060

47,893

