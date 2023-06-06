AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Roll Number: Direct Result Link to Check Assam 12th Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational Result

Assam Board has announced the Assam HS result 2023 today, June 6, 2023. The result can be accessed online. Students can check and download their respective scorecards at ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Check details here

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the class 12th results today, June 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for their regular board exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. The Assam board results for class 12th can be accessed online. To check their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number in the result login window to download their scorecards at ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Check - Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, around 3.4 lakh students appeared for AHSEC Inter exam. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 83.48%, 87.26% for Commerce and 92.19% for the Science stream. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit cards or hall tickets along with them to check their marks online.

The State education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu informed by sharing a Tweet that last year, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates. This year, it took 77 days to evaluate and give results of 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276.

AHSEC HS Result 2023: Gender-wise pass percentage

As per the data released, this year, girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 72.92%. Check the statistics below:

Gender Statistics Boys Appeared 59,302 Boys Pass Percentage (%) 66.94% Girls Appeared 87,324 Girls Pass Percentage (%) 72.92%

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023 Overall Statistics

STREAM GENDER TOTAL APPEARED TOTAL PASSED DIVISION OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE (%) 1st 2nd 3rd 70.12 ARTS MALE 112186 74707 9191 23635 41881 FEMALE 149045 108473 19460 35234 53779 COMMERCE MALE 14184 11167 3218 4581 3368 79.57 FEMALE 6233 5078 2036 1905 1137 SCIENCE MALE 27542 23038 10572 9770 2696 84.96 FEMALE 18841 16367 8296 6685 1386 VOCATIONAL MALE 1250 1059 188 781 90 85.61 FEMALE 620 542 134 366 42 TOTAL 329901 240431 53095 82957 104379

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Division-wise Details

Stream 1st Division 2nd Division 3rd Division Arts 28,651 58,869 95,660 Commerce 5,254 6,486 4,505 Science 18,868 16,455 4,082 Vocational 322 1,147 132

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage

Streams Pass Percentage Arts 70.12% Science 84.96% Commerce 79.57% Vocational 85.61%

Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023: Who Tops Assam Board in class 12th?

Candidates can check the name of the stream-wise toppers in the image below:

Arts Toppers List

Commerce Toppers List

Science Toppers List

Details mentioned in Assam Higher Secondary Result 2023

After downloading the Assam Board class 12th scorecard, students must ensure the accuracy of their personal details mentioned on the Assam HS result 2023. As per the past year updates, it is expedcted that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Assam AHSEC 12th result 2023.

Student's name

Roll number of the student

School name

Subject name and code

Marks obtained by the student in the theory and the practical exams

Assam HS result 2023 qualifying status (Pass or fail)

How to Check Assam Board HSC Class 12th Result Using Roll Number?

Candidates who have appeared for the AHSEC HSC board examinations for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their Assam board 12th marksheets online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam board- resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, Assam HS Result 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Now, fill out the required login details such as candidate's roll number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view Assam AHSEC result 2023

Step 5: The AHSEC Assam HSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Assam HS result - Previous Year’s statistics of 2022

Candidates can check the past year results statistics of Assam Board HSC result 2023 in the table below: