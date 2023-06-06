AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Roll Number: Direct Result Link to Check Assam 12th Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational Result

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the class 12th results today, June 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for their regular board exam can check their results by visiting the official websites. The Assam board results for class 12th can be accessed online. To check their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number in the result login window to download their scorecards at ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.
|
Check Assam HS Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available here)
Check - Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates
This year, around 3.4 lakh students appeared for AHSEC Inter exam. In 2022, the overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 83.48%, 87.26% for Commerce and 92.19% for the Science stream. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit cards or hall tickets along with them to check their marks online.
The State education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu informed by sharing a Tweet that last year, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates. This year, it took 77 days to evaluate and give results of 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276.
AHSEC HS Result 2023: Gender-wise pass percentage
As per the data released, this year, girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 72.92%. Check the statistics below:
|
Gender
|
Statistics
|
Boys Appeared
|
59,302
|
Boys Pass Percentage (%)
|
66.94%
|
Girls Appeared
|
87,324
|
Girls Pass Percentage (%)
|
72.92%
Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023 Overall Statistics
|
STREAM
|
GENDER
|
TOTAL APPEARED
|
TOTAL PASSED
|
DIVISION
|
OVERALL PASS PERCENTAGE (%)
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
70.12
|
ARTS
|
MALE
|
112186
|
74707
|
9191
|
23635
|
41881
|
FEMALE
|
149045
|
108473
|
19460
|
35234
|
53779
|
COMMERCE
|
MALE
|
14184
|
11167
|
3218
|
4581
|
3368
|
79.57
|
FEMALE
|
6233
|
5078
|
2036
|
1905
|
1137
|
SCIENCE
|
MALE
|
27542
|
23038
|
10572
|
9770
|
2696
|
84.96
|
FEMALE
|
18841
|
16367
|
8296
|
6685
|
1386
|
VOCATIONAL
|
MALE
|
1250
|
1059
|
188
|
781
|
90
|
85.61
|
FEMALE
|
620
|
542
|
134
|
366
|
42
|
TOTAL
|
329901
|
240431
|
53095
|
82957
|
104379
Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Division-wise Details
|
Stream
|
1st Division
|
2nd Division
|
3rd Division
|
Arts
|
28,651
|
58,869
|
95,660
|
Commerce
|
5,254
|
6,486
|
4,505
|
Science
|
18,868
|
16,455
|
4,082
|
Vocational
|
322
|
1,147
|
132
Assam Board HS Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage
|
Streams
|
Pass Percentage
|
Arts
|
70.12%
|
Science
|
84.96%
|
Commerce
|
79.57%
|
Vocational
|
85.61%
Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023: Who Tops Assam Board in class 12th?
Candidates can check the name of the stream-wise toppers in the image below:
Arts Toppers List
Commerce Toppers List
Science Toppers List
Details mentioned in Assam Higher Secondary Result 2023
After downloading the Assam Board class 12th scorecard, students must ensure the accuracy of their personal details mentioned on the Assam HS result 2023. As per the past year updates, it is expedcted that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Assam AHSEC 12th result 2023.
- Student's name
- Roll number of the student
- School name
- Subject name and code
- Marks obtained by the student in the theory and the practical exams
- Assam HS result 2023 qualifying status (Pass or fail)
How to Check Assam Board HSC Class 12th Result Using Roll Number?
Candidates who have appeared for the AHSEC HSC board examinations for the academic year 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their Assam board 12th marksheets online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam board- resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, Assam HS Result 2023 available on the screen
Step 3: Now, fill out the required login details such as candidate's roll number as mentioned on the admit card
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view Assam AHSEC result 2023
Step 5: The AHSEC Assam HSC result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Go through the scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future reference
Assam HS result - Previous Year’s statistics of 2022
Candidates can check the past year results statistics of Assam Board HSC result 2023 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Science stream
|
Commerce stream
|
Arts stream
|
Overall pass percentage
|
92.19%
|
87.27%
|
83.48%
|
Students passed with first division
|
20,171
|
5018
|
29,487
|
Total students passed with second division
|
9833
|
5186
|
52,944
|
Students with third division
|
911
|
3060
|
47,893