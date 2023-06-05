Assam HS 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check AHSEC Board Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and Latest News

Assam HS 12th Result 2023 ahsec.assam.gov.in: The board will release the Assam Higher Secondary result soon. The Assam Board 12th result once out can be checked at these websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Use roll number to download the marksheet.

Assam HS AHSEC Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce results soon. Students can download their marksheet online at: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. They have to use their roll number in the Assam HS result link to download their marksheet. This year, nearly 3.4 lakh students appeared for AHSEC Inter exam.

Once the Assam class 12th results are announced, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Last year, the pass percentage of science students was 92.19% while the commerce stream recorded 87.27% and Arts students secured 83.48%.

Official Websites to check HS Result 2023 Assam

After the announcement of result, the students have to visit the official websites. The AHSEC result 2023 link will be activated on these websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

How to check Assam HS AHSEC Result 2023?

Once the results are announced, the students can access them on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the marksheet of Assam HS marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HS Higher Secondary Examination (Sci, Arts, Commerce, Voc) results 2023 link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and other credentials

Step 5: The provisional results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep its hardcopy saved for future references

