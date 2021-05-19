AIASL Air India (AIATSL) Recruitment 2021 Assistant, Officer and Manager Posts Across India, Download Notice @airindia.in

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2021 Notification: AI Airport Services Limited (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Officer and Manager across the country on its website airindia.in. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 01 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 01 June 2021

AIASL Air India Vacancy Details

Manager-Finance- 4 Posts (DEL-2 CCU-1 MAA-1)

Officer-Accounts- 7 Posts (DEL-2 CCU-2 MAA-2 BOM-1)

Assistant-Accounts- 4 Posts (BOM-2 DEL-2)

AIASL Air India Salary:

Manager - Rs.50000

Officer - Rs.32200

Assistant - Rs.21300

Eligibility Criteria for AIASL Air India Assistant, Officer & Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Manager-Finance - Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Should be a member of Institute of Chartered Accounts of India or a member of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (Candidate who have applied to the Institute for Membership shall also be eligible). Preference will be given to Chartered accountants who have also acquired Company Secretary Qualifications

Officer-Accounts - Inter Chartered Accountant/Inter Cost and Management Accountancy OR MBA in Finance or equivalent in Finance (full time 2 years course) with knowledge of MS-Office Operations. Must have post qualification 3 years experience or more in Accounts and Finance functions preferably with an Airline or Ground Handling Company with proficiency in statutory payments like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Professional Tax, GST etc.

Assistant-Accounts - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1year experience or more in Finance Functions and Accounts. Proficiency in statutory payments like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Professional Tax, GST and Billing etc. Preferably with an Airline.

Age Limit:

Manager:

Not above 28 years for fresher’s. Those with experience will get Relaxation to the extent of their relevant post qualification work experience. Further, Relaxation of Age will also be given as per Government guidelines for OBC/SC and ST candidates which is presently 3 Years for OBC and 5 Years for SC/ST

Officer:

General : Not above 30 years (born between 02.05.1991 and 01.05.2003) OBC : Not above 33 years (born between 02.05.1988 and 01.05.2003) SC/ST : Not above 35 years (born between 02.05.1986 and 01.05.2003)

Assistant:

General : Not above 28 years (born between 02.05.1993 and 01.05.2003) OBC : Not above 31 years (born between 02.05.1990 and 01.05.2003) SC/ST : Not above 33 years (born between 02.05.1988 and 01.05.2003)

Selection Process for AIASL Air India Assistant, Officer & Manager Posts

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a Screening /Personal Interview.

How to Apply AIASL Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format by email to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in latest by 01 June 2021.

Air India Recruitment Notification