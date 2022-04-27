AIASL Recruitment 2022: Walk-In for 800 Customer Agent, Handyman & Other Posts

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on aiasl.in for 800 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AIASL Recruitment 2022: AI Airports Services Limited (AIASL) has released a notification for various posts for ground duties at Chennai International Airport in Southern Region on a Fixed Term Contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 and 14 May 2022 at Air India Staff Housing

Colony,GST Road, Meenambakkam Chennai 600027. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Walk-in-interview Dates: 9, 11 & 14 May 2022

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Customer Agent - 332

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 36 Posts

Handyman - 496 Posts

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in IATA – UFTAA or

IATA –FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA CARGO Or Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern.

IATA –FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA CARGO Or Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - SSC /10th Standard Pass; must Carry an Original Valid HMV Driving License at the time of appearing for a trade test. Preference will be given to the candidates conversant with the local language.

Handyman - SSC /10th Standard Pass Must be able to read and understand English Language. Knowledge of Local

and Hindi Languages, ie., the ability to understand and speak is desirable.

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

GEN : 28 Yrs

OBC: 31 Yrs

SC/ST: 33 Yrs

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

UtilityAgent cum Ramp driver (UARD): Trade Test comprise of Trade Knowledge and Driving test including Driving Test of HMV. Those passing the Trade Test alone will be sent for screening.

Handymen : Screening : English Paragraph reading, General Knowledge; Physical Endurance- Weight lifting, Running.

Customer Agent (Male & Female): Personal Interview; The company at its discretion may introduce Group Discussion, depending upon the response.

Official Notification

AIASL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 9, 11 & 14 May at Air India Staff Housing

Colony,GST Road, Meenambakkam Chennai 600027 along with the Application Form duly filled-in & copies of the testimonials/certificates and non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.500/- ( Rupees Five Hundred Only ) by means of a Demand Draft in favor of “AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED.”, payable at Mumbai. No fees are to be paid by Exservicemen / candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.