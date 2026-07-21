AIIMS CRE 5th Admit Card 2026: एम्स सीआरई ग्रुप बी, सी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करें
AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026: एम्स ग्रुप बी और सी एडमिट कार्ड 2026 जारी हो गया है। नॉन - फैकल्टी पोस्ट पर आवेदन करने वाले उम्मीदवारों के हॉल टिकट वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिया गया है।
AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026: ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस (AIIMS) ने 21 जुलाई को AIIMS CRE 2026 एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा का आयोजन 25 से 27 जुलाई के बीच होने जा रहा है। एडमिट कार्ड पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में जारी किए गए हैं। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने एम्स कॉमन रिक्रूटमेंट एग्जामिनेशन (CRE) के लिए आवेदन किया था, वे अब अपने एडमिट कार्ड aiimsexams.ac.in डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026: एडमिट कार्ड जारी
एम्स CRE परीक्षा का आयोजन 25 से 27 जुलाई तक राज्य के विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किया जाएगा। एडमिट कार्ड 21 जुलाई को एम्स की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किए गए हैं। AIIMS कॉमन रिक्रूटमेंट एग्जामिनेशन (CRE) ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस द्वारा आयोजित एक राष्ट्रीय स्तर की परीक्षा है। जिसके माध्यम से ग्रुप बी और सी के 1484 पदों को भरा जाएगा।
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एम्स CRE एडमिट कार्ड 2026
AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026: हाइलाइट्स
एम्स सीआरई भर्ती परीक्षा 2026 के लिए ऑनलाइन हॉल टिकट जारी कर दिए गए हैं। उम्मीदवार परीक्षा से संबंधित अन्य डिटेल्स नीचे दिए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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परीक्षा का नाम
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एम्स सीआरई भर्ती परीक्षा 2026
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पूर्ण प्रपत्र
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एम्स कॉमन रिक्रूटमेंट एग्जामिनेशन (CRE) 2026
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संचालन निकाय
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अखिल भारतीय आयुर्वेद विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS)
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रिक्तियों की संख्या
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1,484 रिक्तियां
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एडमिट कार्ड डेट
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21 जुलाई, 2026
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एम्स एग्जाम डेट
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25 जुलाई से 27 जुलाई 2026 तक
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AIIMS CRE एडमिट कार्ड 2026
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21 जुलाई 2026
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026: ऑनलाइन एडमिट कार्ड कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
एम्स एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, AIIMS CRE 5th Group Admit Card 2026 पर जाएं।
स्टेप 3 रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड दर्ज करें।
स्टेप 4 एडमिट कार्ड स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
स्टेप 5 प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.