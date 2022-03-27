AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 108 Faculty posts @aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Gorakhpur has invited online application for the 108 Faculty post on its official website. Check AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur is recruiting total 108 Faculty Posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 45 days of date of publication in the Employment News (i.e.02 May 2022).

Out of total 108 Faculty posts, there are 29 positions are for the post of Professor, 22 are for the post of Additional Professor, 24 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor and 33 are for available for the post of Assistant Professor.

Candidates having certain Medical Qualification with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Ref: AIIMS/GKP/RECT/FACULTY/2022/303

Important Dates AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 May 2022

Vacancy Details AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Post: 108 Faculty

Professor-29

Additional Professor-22

Associate Professor-24

Assistant Professor-33

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A Medical Qualification concluded in the I or II scheduled or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third scheduled should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13(3)of the Act).

A recognized post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. and.or

M.Ch. for surgical Super specialty and D.M. for Medical super specialty(2 Years or 3 years or 5 Years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent there to.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification: Interested and eligible candidate can download application form available on the official website and apply offline within 45 days of date of publication in the Employment News (i.e.02 May 2022). . Candidates will have to send the hard copy of the application form with the essential documents to the address-Recruitment Cell (Academic Block) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008.