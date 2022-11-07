AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 For 92 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Gorakhpur has invited online application for the 92 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has published notification for 92 Faculty Posts in the Employment News (05 to 11 November 2022). Out of 92 Faculty Posts, there are Professor-28 post, Additional Professor-21 post, Associate Professor-18 and Assistant Professor 25 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have specific educational educational qualification including Post Graduate Qualification/MD/MS as mentioned in the notification with additional eligibility/experience.



Important Date AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:19 December 2022

First Cut Off Date: 19 December 2022

Vacancy Details AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor-28

Additional Professor-21

Associate Professor-18

Assistant Professor- 25



Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates willing to apply for the posts of Professor/Additional Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor are advised to check the detailed Rolling Notification for Group ‘A’ Faculty Posts given below. You can check the same available on the official website.

How To Download AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Go to official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/ Go to the Current Notices Section available on the home page. lick on the link "Rolling Notification for the recruitment of Group 'A' Faculty Posts on Direct recruitment / Deputation/ Contractual basis" given on the homepage A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. Download and save the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for your future reference.

Click Here for AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in offline mode on or before 19 December 2022.