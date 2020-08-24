AIIMS Jodhpur Result 2020 for Research Scientist, MTS and other Posts Declared @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

AIIMS Jodhpur Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released the Result/Interview Schedule for the Research Scientist, MTS and other Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Research Scientist, MTS and other Posts can check their result and the Interview Schedule from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur -aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

As per short notification released by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, the list of shortlisted candidates for the Research Scientist, MTS and other Posts has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts against advertisement no. AIIMS/RES(05)/2018 dated 21/07/2020 can check the result available on the official website.

Institute has also relapsed the Interview dates for the various posts on its official website. Candidates applying for these posts should note that the Interview for the Research Scientist II (Medical) and other Posts will be conducted on 29 August 2020. The venue for the Interview is-Room C-116, Research Section, First Floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS, Jodhpur. Candidates applied for these posts can check the Interview Schedule/ Result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Jodhpur Result 2020 for Research Scientist, MTS and other





How to Download AIIMS Jodhpur Result 2020 for Research Scientist, MTS and other