AIIMS Mangalagiri Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Faculty Posts @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Check Details

AIIMS Mangalagiri Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has released the Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts. AIIMS Mangalagiri will conduct the interviews for faculty posts through virtual mode (video conferencing) from 28th to 30th May 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for Faculty post interview round can check the details interview scjedi;e available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.



As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri will conduct the interview from 28th to 30th May 2021. The candidate may appear for the interview through video conferencing or can join physically if unable to attend virtually/online.

Interview for the departments including Anatomy/Obstetrics & Gynecology/Radio Therapy will be held on 28 May 2021. Interview for the departments Anesthesiology/Nuclear Medicine /Nuclear Medicine will be conducted on 29 May 2021 whereas interview for General Medicine/Pulmonary Medicine/Pediatrics and Neonatology will be held on 30 May 2021.

The candidates who will be attending the interview either through video conferencing / physically are requested to confirm their presence by sending the essential details to facultyrec@aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in on or before 05:00 PM of 25th May 2021.

Candidates should note that the document verification for the Eligible & Provisionally Eligible candidates will be done one day prior to the actual date of Interview virtually/physically as per the convenience of the candidate. Only candidates, who have got their documents verified on the previous day and found eligible, will be allowed to attend the interview on the next day.



Documents Verification will be conducted on 27th to 29th May 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Faculty post can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website. You can check the Interview and Document Verification schedule on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



