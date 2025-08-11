UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS NORCET 9 Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now at rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 9 Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today: Today, 11 August 2025, is the final day to apply online for the AIIMS NORCET 9 Nursing Officer Recruitment. Registration is available via the official AIIMS Exams portal at rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/aiimsexams.ac.in. Read all the related information in this article.

Aug 11, 2025
NORCET 9 Nursing Officer Recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released Notice No. 268/2025 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9), opening applications for approximately 3,500-3,700 vacancies across AIIMS campuses.

AIIMS NORCET 9: Important Dates

Candidates who want to apply for the position of Nursing Officer at AIIMS must register themselves today before 5 PM.

Events

Dates

Official Notification Released

22-23 July 2025

Online Application Starts

22-23 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

11 August 2025 (until 5 PM)

Status of Registration/COR Correction Window

21-28 August 2025

NORCET Prelims Exam

14 September 2025

NORCET Mains Exam

27 September 2025

Admit Cards / Results

To be announced

How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 9

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official AIIMS exam portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • Click on “NORCET-9” under Important Announcements and register (provide name, email, DOB, mobile).

  • Receive login credentials via email/SMS and log in to set a password.

  • Fill in personal, educational, professional, and address details.

  • Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay fees.

  • Review all entries and submit the application.

  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee which varies according to the category of the students. The fee payment can be made online via internet banking, UPI, credit/debit card,etc.

  • General / OBC: ₹3,000

  • SC / ST / EWS: ₹2,400

  • PwD (Persons with Disability): Exempted

AIIMS NORCET 9 Apply Online Link

Candidates who wish to apply can either follow the steps given above or they can directly access the link given below to apply for AIIMS NORCET 9.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Application Form

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for the AIIMS NORCET 9

  • Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing, Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing, or Diploma in GNM with 2 years of experience in a 50-bed hospital; plus registration with the Indian/State Nursing Council.

  • Age Limit (as of 11 August 2025): Minimum 18 years, maximum 30 years (relaxations as per AIIMS rules).

Documents Required to Fill the Application Form

Candidates have to make some documents ready for the filling the AIIMS NORCET application form:

  • Scanned Photograph and Signature (as per format)

  • ID Proof (e.g., Aadhaar)

  • Educational Certificates (Degree/Diploma and mark sheets)

  • Nursing Registration Certificate (State or Indian Nursing Council)

  • Experience Certificate (if applicable)

  • Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates, if applicable

  • Additional documents as per official notification

