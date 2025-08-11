AIIMS NORCET 9 Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now at rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in

NORCET 9 Nursing Officer Recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released Notice No. 268/2025 for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9), opening applications for approximately 3,500-3,700 vacancies across AIIMS campuses.
AIIMS NORCET 9: Important Dates
Candidates who want to apply for the position of Nursing Officer at AIIMS must register themselves today before 5 PM.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Official Notification Released
|
22-23 July 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
22-23 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
11 August 2025 (until 5 PM)
|
Status of Registration/COR Correction Window
|
21-28 August 2025
|
NORCET Prelims Exam
|
14 September 2025
|
NORCET Mains Exam
|
27 September 2025
|
Admit Cards / Results
|
To be announced
How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 9
Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS NORCET 9 exam can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official AIIMS exam portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.
-
Click on “NORCET-9” under Important Announcements and register (provide name, email, DOB, mobile).
-
Receive login credentials via email/SMS and log in to set a password.
-
Fill in personal, educational, professional, and address details.
-
Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay fees.
-
Review all entries and submit the application.
-
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
AIIMS NORCET 9 Application Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee which varies according to the category of the students. The fee payment can be made online via internet banking, UPI, credit/debit card,etc.
-
General / OBC: ₹3,000
-
SC / ST / EWS: ₹2,400
-
PwD (Persons with Disability): Exempted
AIIMS NORCET 9 Apply Online Link
Candidates who wish to apply can either follow the steps given above or they can directly access the link given below to apply for AIIMS NORCET 9.
|
AIIMS NORCET 9 Application Form
AIIMS NORCET Selection Process
Eligibility Criteria for the AIIMS NORCET 9
-
Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing, Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing, or Diploma in GNM with 2 years of experience in a 50-bed hospital; plus registration with the Indian/State Nursing Council.
-
Age Limit (as of 11 August 2025): Minimum 18 years, maximum 30 years (relaxations as per AIIMS rules).
Documents Required to Fill the Application Form
Candidates have to make some documents ready for the filling the AIIMS NORCET application form:
-
Scanned Photograph and Signature (as per format)
-
ID Proof (e.g., Aadhaar)
-
Educational Certificates (Degree/Diploma and mark sheets)
-
Nursing Registration Certificate (State or Indian Nursing Council)
-
Experience Certificate (if applicable)
-
Caste/EWS/PwD Certificates, if applicable
-
Additional documents as per official notification
