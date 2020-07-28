AIIMS Patna Final Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Post Declared @aiimspatna.org, Check Complete List Here

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Final Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has declared the Final Result for the Nursing Officer posts. All such candidates appeared for the Nursing Officer Document Verification and Biometric Verification round exam can check their AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Result 2020 from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna-aiimspatna.org.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna, based on the Document Verification and Biometric Verification of the candidates, the result has been prepared and uploaded on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Selection List are found eligible for appointment to the posts of Nursing Officer at AIIMS Patna.

It is noted that recruitment examination for the posts of Nursing Officer for AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur was conducted by AIIMS Delhi on 07 February 2020. The result for the examination was declared on 20 February 2020 by AIIMS Delhi vides notification no. 26/2020.

Based on the meril list and options submitted for particular AIIMS by the candidates, the provisionally selected candidates were alloted to AIIMS Patna by AIIMS New Delhi. The allotted candidates were called for Document Verification and Biometric Verification on 27th February to 3rd March at AIIMS Patna.

Not list of the finally selected candidates in Document Verification and Biometric Verification is available on the official website of AIIMS Patna.

You can check the AIIMS Patna Final Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Post with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Final Result 2020





How to Download AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Final Result 2020