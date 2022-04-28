AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 138 Senior Resident Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident (Non Academic). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 9 May 2022. Selection of the candidadtes will be done on the basis of interview. Candidates appearing for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at the time of interview. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 26 April 2022
- Last date of online application: 9 May 2022
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident - 138 Posts
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute; DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.
Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.
Pay Scale - Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable)
Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit their applications for the post of Senior Resident (Non-Acad) by clicking the link:
https://forms.gle/RVKyDyJ2n4aTPtb9A. The link can also be copied and pasted on the address bar of the any web browser for submission of the application. The link is also available on AIIMS, Raipur website. Candidate has to fill Google Form, and need to submit their scanned copy of the application forms in the prescribed format along with necessary documents and Transaction details only through above link provided.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General/EWS/OBC Category: Rs. 1,000/-
- SC/ST category: Rs. 800/-
Candidates can pay the fee through NEFT in the Account given below:-
Name of the Bank Bank of India
Branch- Tatibandh, Raipur
Name of Account Holder- AIIMS, Raipur
Account No- 936320110000024
IFSC -BKID0009363
MICR code -492013010