AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: 94 Vacancies, Apply Online

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 is out for 94 Vacancies on the official website.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released recruitment notification of 94 vacancies for the faculty posts on DIRECT RECRUITMENT / DEPUTATION / CONTRACTUAL BASIS. AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 has been announced on 12th January on the official website- aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

As per the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 notification, the application process will start from 17th January 2023 and applicants can apply for the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 from the official website.

Last date to apply online for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 is 2 March. Candidates are advised to carefully read the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023: Overview

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Overview

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh Posts Name Assistant Professor Associate Professor Total Vacancies 94 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on January 12, 2023 Application Started January 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 2, 2023 Selection process Bio Data and Experience

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 94 vacancies announced under AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Dates

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Announced January 12, 2023 Notification Release January 12, 2023 Online Application Begins January 17, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 2, 2023

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 application form from the official website. The link to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 will be activated on 17th January. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023. For information on AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023- aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Category Fees General and OBC (Male) 3000/- Rs General and OBC (Female) 1000/- Rs SC/ST 500/- Rs PwBD Exempt













AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Details

A total of 94 vacancies are available under AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the notification for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor on Direct Recruitment / Deputation / Contractual Basis The number of vacancies announced for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Backlog Vacancy for Professor, Additional Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor 82 Fresh Vacancy for Professor, Additional Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor 12 Total Vacancy 94

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 has been released by the AIIMS Rishikesh. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

Candidates applying on Direct Deputation Basis for Assistant Professor and Associate Professor should not be aged more than 50 years and candidates applying for Professor and additional Professor should not be aged more than 58 years. Whereas, those applying on Contractual Basis should not be exceeding 70 years of age.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The required AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 educational qualification is provided below.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023

Post Name Education Qualification (For Medical Candidate) Education Qualification (For Non-Medical Candidate) Professor 14 Years of teaching experience for Candidates with f M.D./M.S./M.D.S

Or

12 years of teaching experience for candidates with M.Ch./D.M.

Or

11 years of teaching/research experience for candidates with D.M/ M.Ch 14 years of teaching experience research in relevant subjects after obtaining Ph. D. Additional Professor 10 Years of teaching experience for Candidates with f M.D./M.S./M.D.S

Or

8 years of teaching experience for candidates with M.Ch./D.M.

Or

7 years of teaching/research experience for candidates with D.M/ M.Ch 14 years of teaching experience research in relevant subjects after obtaining Ph. D. Associate Professor 6 Years of teaching experience for Candidates with f M.D./M.S./M.D.S

Or

4 years of teaching experience for candidates with M.Ch./D.M.

Or

3 years of teaching/research experience for candidates with D.M/ M.Ch 6 years of teaching experience research in relevant subjects after obtaining Ph. D. Assistant Professor 3 Years of teaching experience for Candidates with f M.D./M.S./M.D.S

Or

1 year of teaching experience for candidates with M.Ch./D.M.

Or

No experience required for candidates with D.M/ M.Ch 3 years of teaching experience research in relevant subjects after obtaining Ph. D.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by the selection committee based on the bio data and the relevant experience. They will be called for the interview after all the shortlisting procedures.

AIIMS Rishikesh Faculty Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023