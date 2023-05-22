Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023: Application Process, Dates, Course Eligibility

Allahabad University CUET admission to undergraduate courses shall be offered to candidates who qualify CUET 2023 exam. Allahabad University accepts CUET scores for admission to its UG courses such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com., Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and BA.LLB. In addition to these, the University is also offering admission through CUET to 7 UG professional courses in IPS and 1 course in CVSSD for the first time.

Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad is one of the prestigious CUET participating central universities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall be conducting the CUET 2023 for the enrollment of candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE). Candidates seeking admission to the UG courses of the University of Allahabad must qualify the CUET 2023. The cut-off scores shall be based on the scores obtained in the CUET exam.

Also Check;

Allahabad University Admission 2023

Allahabad University CUET admission to undergraduate courses shall be offered to candidates who qualify CUET 2023 exam. The University of Allahabad, a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to 8 UG courses including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Maths group, Science group, Family and Community Sciences/Home Science), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and BA.LLB. In addition to these, Allahabad University is also offering admission to several UG professional courses in IPS and CVSSD through the CUET for the first time. There are seven courses being offered in IPS and one course in CVSSD for a total number of 468 available seats.

As per the official schedule, the Allahabad CUET Admission 2023 exam is scheduled to begin in July 2023 after the successful completion of the CUET 2023 exam. The CUET 2023 exam is ongoing from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The results for CUET UG 2023 exam are expected to be announced in the third week of June 2023.

Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023: Key Highlights

Being the second-largest entrance exam in India regarding the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants.

This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Below, we have shared the key highlights for Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023:

Particulars Details Name of the university Allahabad University Accreditation ‘B++’ grade by NAAC (2020) Location Prayagraj, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Faculties Faculty of Arts Faculty of Science Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Law Number of courses UG Courses such as B.A in Arabic/Anthropology/English Language/History/Philosophy/BFA/BPA/B.Com/B.Sc/ B.A. LLB, etc Entrance exam for UG admission Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Mode of CUET exam Computer-based Test (CBT) Exam pattern Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023 Important Dates

Below, we have shared the important dates for Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023:

Events Important Dates CUET 2023 Result To be notified Registration process for UG admission start date To be notified Registration process for UG admission end date To be notified Declaration of merit list To be notified

Allahabad University CUET Admission Eligibility Criteria

The CUET eligibility for UG courses has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates seeking admission to Allahabad University through the CUET exam must read and understand the eligibility criteria, qualifications, and the minimum required subjects of the program opted of Allahabad University for CUET (UG) 2023 examinations.

Course wise Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Allahabad University CUET admission requires candidates to meet certain eligibility requirements. Below, we have shared the course-wise eligibility criteria for University of Allahabad CUET admission for UG courses:

Course Name Programme/ Course offered Eligibility Criteria Bachelor of Arts Arabic/Anthropology/Ancient History/ Defence Studies/English Language/ English Literature/ Education/Economics/ Geography/Hindi/Medieval History/ Modern History /Mathematics/ Persian/ Painting/ Political Science/ Philosophy/ Psychology/Statistics/Sanskrit/ Sociology /Sitar/Tabla/Urdu/ Vocal 1.An applicant who has passed or appeared in any stream of the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an examination by any State Board. The equivalence as defined in University Ordinances-2008 as decided from time to time. 2. An applicant, who has passed or appeared at the above-mentioned examination with Art group, Science group or Commerce group is eligible for B.A course. 3. Special conditions: i- Eligibility for Admission in B.A. (Opt) Music/BPA: Student must have Music in Intermediate level. ii- Eligibility for Admission in B.A. (Opt) Geography: Student must have Geography or Science in Intermediate level. iii- Eligibility for Admission in B.A. (Opt) Urdu: Student must have Urdu in Intermediate level. Bachelor of Science B.Sc. (Maths group) Physics/ Mathematics/ Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Defence Studies/ Psychology/Geology/Statistics/ Geography An applicant who has passed or appeared in the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an examination by any State Board with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. The equivalence as defined in University Ordinances-2008 as decided from time to time. Bachelor of Science B.Sc. (Biology group) Zoology/ Botany/ Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/ Geography/ Anthropology/Defence Studies An applicant who has passed or appeared in the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an examination by any State Board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology. The equivalence as defined in University Ordinances2008 as decided from time to time Bachelor of Science B.Sc. (Family and Community Sciences) /Home Science B. Sc. (Family and Community Sciences)/Home Science Only such female applicants who have passed or appeared at the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an equivalent examination either with (a) Science Group, or (b) With any other Group having Home Science as one of the subjects after having passed the High School (or equivalent) examination with Science Group are eligible to apply for the Undergraduate Admission Test for B.Sc. (Family and Community Science) (Home Science). Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) B.Com. An applicant who has passed or appeared in the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an examination by any State Board with Commerce stream or Science stream will be eligible for admission to B.Com. The equivalence as defined in University Ordinances2008 as decided from time to time. Bachelor of Performing Arts BPA For BA (Music)/B.P.A application forms of only those candidates would be considered who have Music as one of the subjects at Intermediate level or they have passed an equivalent examination in Music from a recognized Institution. Bachelor of Fine Arts BFA An applicant who has passed or appeared in any stream of the Intermediate Examination conducted by the U.P. Board/C.B.S.E./I.C.S.E. or an examination by any State Board. The equivalence as defined in University Ordinances-2008 as decided from time to time. BALLB BALLB (Hons) Students (1) who, at the time of joining the course of study in Law for a Degree in Law, have passed an examination in 10+2 or 11+1 course of schooling recognized by the Academic Council of the University or possess such academic qualifications which are considered equivalent to 10+2 or 11+1 courses by the Bar Council of India, and (2) who have secured 45% marks in case of general, 42% in case of OBC category

How to Apply for Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Through CUET?

Allahabad University CUET Admission 2023 Application Process requires candidates to choose three CUET participating universities during the application process. There are 44 central universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindi University, etc. Below, we have compiled application process for Allahabad University through CUET 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University.

Visit the official website of Allahabad University. Step 2: Click on Registration to register and proceed to the Application Form.

Click on Registration to register and proceed to the Application Form. Step 3: Fill the Application Form with personal, educational details as required.

Fill the Application Form with personal, educational details as required. Step 4: Upload the scanned documents and their signature in jpg and jpeg format.

Upload the scanned documents and their signature in jpg and jpeg format. Step 5: Pay the application fee through the modes of payment available.

Pay the application fee through the modes of payment available. Step 6: Take the printout of the application form and fee receipt for future references.

Allahabad Admission 2023 Application Fees

Candidates registering for Allahabad University Admission 2023 through the CUET must pay an application fee through net banking/ credit card/ debit card/ UPI/ wallets). The fee shall be different for each category. Below, we have shared the category-wise application fees to be paid:

Category Category Application Fee Upto 3 subjects General Rs 750 OBC/ EWS Rs 700 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 650 Centres outside India Rs 3750 Upto 7 subjects General Rs 1500 OBC/ EWS Rs 1400 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 1300 Centres outside India Rs 7500 Upto 10 subjects General Rs 1750 OBC/ EWS Rs 1650 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 1550 Centres outside India Rs 11000

Allahabad CUET Admission 2023 Counselling Process

Candidates who are seeking admission through the CUET for the UG courses offered by Allahabad University must follow the admission process that consists of the CUET exam, CUET UG result declaration, University registration process, and Counselling process. The Allahabad CUET Admission 2023 Counselling process shall be conducted for the candidates on the merit list. Candidates who fail to participate in the Allahabad University counselling process shall not be able to claim their seats.

Allahabad University 2023: Courses Offered through CUET 2023

The University of Allahabad, a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to 8 UG courses including:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Maths group)

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Science group)

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Family and Community Sciences/Home Science)

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com)

Bachelor of Performing Arts

Bachelor of Fine Arts

BA.LLB

In addition to these, Allahabad University is also offering admission to several UG professional courses in IPS and CVSSD through the CUET for the first time. There are seven courses being offered in IPS and one course in CVSSD for a total number of 468 available seats.

Course-wise Allahabad UG Admission Criteria 2023

Candidates seeking admission to the University of Allahabad through the CUET 2023 exam shall note that the General Test is compulsory for all candidates. The merit list for counselling and admission to all courses will be operationalized by the Coordinator CUET -2023. Meanwhile, let us look through the important admission criteria for courses as issued by the officials:

For UG courses:

English or Hindi is compulsory for all applicants (except Urdu/Arabic/Persian quota candidates in the BA programme) seeking admission to the University of Allahabad under the compulsory Language.

Candidates seeking admission under Urdu/Arabic/Persian quota in the BA programme are required to opt for either Urdu or Arabic or Persian as a language from Section IA and IB of the Language section.

Candidates seeking admission in the following courses [B.Sc. (Maths/Bio group), BA] would have to appear in at least two (02) domain-specific subjects.

Candidates seeking admission in the following courses (B.Com, B.Sc. (Home Science)/ /BPA/BFA/ BALLB–5 years) would have to appear in only one (01) domain-specific subject.

For IPS / Centre of Vocational Studies courses:

Section IA (English or Hindi) and Section III (General Test) are compulsory for all applicants seeking admission to IPS / Centre of Vocational Studies courses.

Candidates seeking admission in the following courses BCA, 5 yrs. BCA & MCA (Data Science), B.Voc. Software Development, 5 years Food Technology Programme, B. Voc. (Food Processing) would have to appear in at least two (02) domain-specific subjects.

Candidates seeking admission in the following courses B.Voc. (Media Production), B.A. (Media Studies) would have to appear in only one (01) domain-specific subject.

Candidates seeking admission to B.A. Fashion Design and Technology would have to appear in Section IA (Language-Hindi/English) and Section III (General Test).

Documents Required for Allahabad Admissions 2023

Candidates seeking Allahabad University admission through CUET must possess the following documents that are prerequisites during the entire process: