AMD Admit Card 2020 for UDC, Scientifc Assistant and Scientific Assistant Released @amd.gov.in, Download Link Here

AMD Admit Card 2020: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD)has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Upper Division Clerk (Level-I examination), Scientific Officer/C (Medical-General Duty), Scientific Assistant/B (Drilling/Diesel/Automech.), Scientific Assistant/B (Physics), Scientific Assistant/B (Survey) and Scientific Assistant/B (Survey).

All candidates who have applied for AMD UDC, Scientific Assistant and and Scientific Assistant Posts can download AMD Admit Card from official website www.amd.gov.in AMD Admit Card Download Link is also given below, Candidates are required to login in the link by using their User Name, Password and a captcha for verification.

AMD Admit Card Download 2020

AMD Exam Notice

AMD Exam for UDC, Scientific Assistant and Scientific Assistant Posts is scheduled to be held on 09 February 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 Noon. The written examination schedule for Technical Officer, Stenographer Grade III and Driver (Ordinary Grade) Posts will be notified shortly.

AMD Scientific Assistant and Scientific Assistant Exam will 100 Objective type of multiple choice questions relating to primary qualification of the post prescribed carrying 300 marks. AMD UDC Exam will have 199 Objective type of multi choice questions on General English (25 questions), General Knowledge (25 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic) (25 questions) carrying 300 marks.

Each correct will be given 3 marks. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

How to Download AMD Admit Card 2020?