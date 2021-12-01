AP High Court Answer Key 2021 Out @hc.ap.nic.in, Submit Objection From 8 Dec

AP High Court Answer Key 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the answer key along with candidate's response sheet and answer key objection form of the exam for the post of Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner on hc.ap.nic.in. Candidates can download APHC Answer Key through online mode from official website. The candidates can download the answer key through AP High Court Answer Key Link given below:

AP High Court Answer Key Download Link:

Typist/Copyist

Assistant/Examiner (Shift-1)

Assistant/Examiner (Shift-2)

Assistant/Examiner (Shift-3)

AP High Court Exam Response Sheet

AP High Court Answer Key Notice PDF

The candidates can submit objections, if any, to the questions or options or both by downloading the proforma from the link from the official website and through the link given in this article. The objections should be sent to the ‘Registrar (Administration), High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Nelapadu, Amaravati - 522237 by registered on or before 08 December 2021.

AP High Court Answer Key Objection Form

How to Download AP High Court Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of AP High Court - hc.ap.nic.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ Section

Now, click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Master Question paper for the post of Typist/Copyist’ or ‘Master Question paper for the post of Assistant/Examiner (Shift-1)’ or ‘Master Question paper for the post of Assistant/Examiner (Shift-2)’

Download AP High Court Answer Key PDF

AP High Court Exam was held on 27 November 2021 and 28 November 2021 for recruitment of 174 Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner.