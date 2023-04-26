AP Inter Results 2023: Get List of Websites To Check Manabadi Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result Here

AP Inter Results 2023: After the release of the result, students can check it on official websites. Those who appeared in the exam can check and download their Manabadi AP 11th, 12th result by using the login credentials at bie.ap.gov.in. Know details here

What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks For Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023?

Students have to secure at least 35% marks to qualify in BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams. Students failing to obtain the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class. However, they can appear for the AP Inter supplementary exam expected to be held in May or June 2023. Along with the IPE March 2023 1st and 2nd year results, the board will also announce the vocational programme results at 5 pm today.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 11.24 AM

BIEAP Inter Results 2023 To Release at Press Conference, Download Manabadi Marks memo at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results 2023 will be announced by AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana at 5 PM today - April 26, 2023 at a press conference held at Lemon Tree Premier, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The AP board will release the marks memo on the official website: bie.ap.gov.in once the BIEAP Inter results 2023 are announced. Students can download the AP Inter marks memo online.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 10.57 AM

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the result of the Manabadi inter 1st, 2nd year today in online mode. Students can check their Manabadi AP Intermediate result online at bie.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in. Also, the board release the result on other third-party websites and education portals. To check the result, students have to enter the required credentials in the login window.

Students can collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration the result. As per media reports, in the Manabadi AP inter 2nd Year, a total of 5.17 lakh students appeared for their board exams.

Where To Check the Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023?

To check Inter result for 1st and 2nd Year, students have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the AP board might get slow. However, students can check their AP Board result at these websites -

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

ap12.jagranjosh.com

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Andhra Pradesh Class 11th, 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their AP Inter result via SMS. However, an official update is still awaited regarding the same.

How To Check AP Inter Results 2023 Through SMS?

Students can also check the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st 2nd results via SMS. However, this is uncertain whether the board will provide the SMS facility or not. To do so, they will have to go and open the messaging app on the phone and then follow this:

Step 1: Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: Type SMS on this format - APGEN{space}REGISTRATION NO

Step 3: send it to 56263.

Is there any other Alternative method To Check AP Inter Results 2023?

As per reports, the board might also release the AP 1st 2nd result via Mobile App. These apps are available on the PlayStore for Android Phones and can be downloaded easily from there. The board will announce the Manabadi AP 12th result 2023 on these three different Android Mobile Apps -

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People’s First Mobile App.

