AP Inter Results 2023 Tomorrow: Check Manabadi AP 1st and 2nd Year Result on April 26 at 5 PM

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2023: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the 1st and 2nd year board results. According to the notification shared by the board secretary M.V.Sheshagiri Babu, the Manabadi AP Inter results will be announced tomorrow - April 26, 2023 at 5 PM. The results will be announced by Education Minister Shri Botcha Satyanarayana.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2023 will be announced on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Along with the board link, candidates can also visit the official website of Manabadi - manabadi.co.in to check the results. Candidates must make sure that they keep their AP inter hall ticket ready with them when checking the results.

In order to qualify the Manabadi AP inter exams, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in the board exams. According to reports this year roughly 5.10 Lakh students appeared for the 1st year AP inter exams while 5.17 Lakh students appeared for AP inter 2nd year exams.

When and Where to Check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023

How to check AP Inter Results 2023

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2023 will be announced tomorrow at 5 PM. Candidates must keep their intermediate board hall tickets ready with them to check the results. Candidates can also follow the below given steps to check the AP inter result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the AP intermediate website - bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP intermediate 1st and 2ns year result link

Step 3: Enter the AP inter roll number in the result link given

Step 4: The intermediate exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP 1st and 2nd year inter marks memo for further reference

