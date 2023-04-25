AP Inter Result 2023 Expected on April 26, Know How To Download BIEAP 2nd Year Marks Memo

AP Inter Result 2023: BIE AP will declare the 2nd year result in online mode. Students can check their result at bie.ap.gov.in by using the required login credentials. Get recent updates here

AP Inter Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is expected to announce the 2nd year results by this week. As per some media updates, it is expected that AP inter result for 2nd year can be released tomorrow - April 26, 2023. However, there has been no official update regarding the same. Students can check their Manabadi AP inter result at the official website: bie.ap.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to check their result.

As per the information available, for the Manabadi AP inter 2nd Year, a total of 5.17 lakh students appeared for their board exams. AP inter 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Last year, Andhra Pradesh class 12th results were declared on June 22. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 61%. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the board exam last year.

Where To Check AP Inter Result 2023 for 2nd Year?

After the release of 2nd-year results, students have to visit the official website to check it. They can go through the list of websites provided below to know where to check Manabadi AP 2nd-year result:

bie.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

ap.nic.in

ap.gov.in

Past Year's AP Inter Result 2023 Date

Students can check below the past year dates on which 2nd year result of Manabadi AP was announced. Based on that, they can expect the result date of this year:

Year AP Inter Result Dates 2022 June 22 2021 July 23 2020 June 12 2019 June 13 2018 April 12 2017 April 13

How To Download AP Inter Marks Memo 2023?

Students can download their Manabadi AP Inter marks memo from the official website. Students must go through the step-by-step process to download their AP Inter marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the marks memo section.

Step 3: In the login window, enter the credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit, check and download marks memo.

Step 5: Take a print of it and save for future reference.

Apart from this, students can download AP Inter marks memo from Digilocker also by entering their credentials. The marks memo is released for both regular and private students. The AP inter marks memo will have details such as the name of the student, roll number, marks obtained in each subject and overall marks etc.

