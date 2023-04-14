AP Inter Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest 1st, 2nd Year News and Updates Here

AP Intermediate Result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results on the official website soon. Candidates awaiting the board results can check the details here.

AP Inter Result 2023 Date & Time: Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the March examination results soon. The board conducted the class 11 and 12 intermediate examinations in March-April 2023. Students who have appeared for the AP Board exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.

Board officials are expected to announce the date and time for candidates to check their results. Once announced, students are advised to keep their board exam admit card ready with them to check the results. Officials will be announcing the board results in an official press conference following which candidates will be able to visit the official website and download their results.

AP Inter Result 2023 Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st year and 2nd-year results will be announced on the official website of the board. As the exams have concluded in April 2023, the board is expected to announce the results by May 2023. Candidates can check the AP Inter exam schedule and result details here

Particulars Dates AP Inter first year exam March 15 to April 3, 2023 AP Inter Board Result May 2023 AP Inter exam for 2nd year March 16 to April 4, 2023 AP Inter Board Result May 2023

Official Links To Check AP Inter Result 2023

AP Intermediate 12th and 11th students will be announced on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, AP. Students can visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in to check the board results.

How to Check AP Inter Result 2023 Online?

Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate results 2023 will be announced online after the official press conference. To check the inter 1st and 2nd-year results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Follow the steps provided below to check the AP Inter result 2023.

Step 1 - Visit the official websites of AP board

Step 2 - Click on the AP Inter Result link

Step 3 - Enter the 11th, 12th roll number

Step 4 - The inter-marksheet will be displayed

Step 5 -Download the AP Inter marksheet for further reference

AP Intermediate Result 2023 Re-evaluation

AP board conducts the inter-revaluation for students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams and want to recheck their answer sheets can visit the official website of BIEAP and submit the re-evaluation applications. The revised mark sheets of the students after the changes in the marks will be made available on the official website of the board.

AP Inter Compartment Result 2023

Compartment or supplementary exams are conducted for the students who were unable to secure the minimum required marks on the 1st attempt of the exam. The compartment exams will be conducted a few weeks after the announcement of the board results. Students who failed the board exams can apply for the AP Inter compartment exams through the link available on the official website.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

As per data provided in 2022, 4,23,455 Lakh students appeared for the AP 2nd year intermediate exams while 4,45,604 Lakh students appeared for the Ap 1st year intermediate exams. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2022 exams below.

AP Intermediate 2nd year Statistics 2022

Particulars Total students or percentage Total number of students appeared 4,23,455 Total number of students passed 2,58,449 Overall Pass percentage 61% Girls pass percentage 68% Boys pass percentage 54%

AP Inter 1st year Statistics 2022

Particulars Statistics Total students appeared 445604 Total students passed 241591 Overall pass percentage 54% Overall girls pass percentage 65% Overall girls pass percentage 49%

BIEAP Grading System For AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year

AP board follows a grading system to mark students based on the scores secured in the board exams. The grading system also mentions the minimum marks required by students to qualify the exams. The AP Inter grading details are mentioned below.