AP Inter Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest 1st, 2nd Year News and Updates Here

AP Inter Result 2023 Date & Time: Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the March examination results soon. The board conducted the class 11 and 12 intermediate examinations in March-April 2023. Students who have appeared for the AP Board exams will be able to check their results through the link on the official website.
Board officials are expected to announce the date and time for candidates to check their results. Once announced, students are advised to keep their board exam admit card ready with them to check the results. Officials will be announcing the board results in an official press conference following which candidates will be able to visit the official website and download their results.
AP Inter Result 2023 Date and Time
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st year and 2nd-year results will be announced on the official website of the board. As the exams have concluded in April 2023, the board is expected to announce the results by May 2023. Candidates can check the AP Inter exam schedule and result details here
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
AP Inter first year exam
|
March 15 to April 3, 2023
|
AP Inter Board Result
|
May 2023
|
AP Inter exam for 2nd year
|
March 16 to April 4, 2023
|
AP Inter Board Result
|
May 2023
Official Links To Check AP Inter Result 2023
AP Intermediate 12th and 11th students will be announced on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, AP. Students can visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in to check the board results.
How to Check AP Inter Result 2023 Online?
Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate results 2023 will be announced online after the official press conference. To check the inter 1st and 2nd-year results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Follow the steps provided below to check the AP Inter result 2023.
Step 1 - Visit the official websites of AP board
Step 2 - Click on the AP Inter Result link
Step 3 - Enter the 11th, 12th roll number
Step 4 - The inter-marksheet will be displayed
Step 5 -Download the AP Inter marksheet for further reference
AP Intermediate Result 2023 Re-evaluation
AP board conducts the inter-revaluation for students who want to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams and want to recheck their answer sheets can visit the official website of BIEAP and submit the re-evaluation applications. The revised mark sheets of the students after the changes in the marks will be made available on the official website of the board.
AP Inter Compartment Result 2023
Compartment or supplementary exams are conducted for the students who were unable to secure the minimum required marks on the 1st attempt of the exam. The compartment exams will be conducted a few weeks after the announcement of the board results. Students who failed the board exams can apply for the AP Inter compartment exams through the link available on the official website.
AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
As per data provided in 2022, 4,23,455 Lakh students appeared for the AP 2nd year intermediate exams while 4,45,604 Lakh students appeared for the Ap 1st year intermediate exams. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2022 exams below.
AP Intermediate 2nd year Statistics 2022
|
Particulars
|
Total students or percentage
|
Total number of students appeared
|
4,23,455
|
Total number of students passed
|
2,58,449
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
61%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
68%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
54%
AP Inter 1st year Statistics 2022
|
Particulars
|
Statistics
|
Total students appeared
|
445604
|
Total students passed
|
241591
|
Overall pass percentage
|
54%
|
Overall girls pass percentage
|
65%
|
Overall girls pass percentage
|
49%
BIEAP Grading System For AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year
AP board follows a grading system to mark students based on the scores secured in the board exams. The grading system also mentions the minimum marks required by students to qualify the exams. The AP Inter grading details are mentioned below.
|
Percentage
|
Grades Awarded
|
Above 75%
|
A
|
60% to 75%
|
B
|
50% to 60%
|
C
|
35% to 50%
|
D