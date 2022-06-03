AP Board Inter 1st Year Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP 1st Year Intermediate Results 2022 by April on the official website- bieap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP 1st year Inter Results 2022 on the official website by entering the Inter 1st year registration number in the result window given.

AP 1st year Intermediate examinations are conducted for the students and a promotion exam to class 12. Students must also note that a direct link for candidates to check the AP Inter 1st year results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared.

AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination Board Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Result Name AP 1st year Intermediate Exams 2022 Official website bieap.gov.in AP SSC results 2022 release date April 2022 AP 10th result declaration mode Online and via SMS Credentials required to check AP 11th results Roll number

AP Board 1st Year Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh Board 1st year intermediate examination results are expected to be declared by April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 1st year Inter exams 2022 can check the tentative schedule of the examination below.

Particulars Tentative dates AP Inter 1st year Exams 2022 March 2022 AP 1st year Inter Results 2022 release date April 2022

How To Check AP Board 1st Year Inter Result 2022 Online Mode?

Candidates taking the AP Inter 1st year exams 2022 can check the steps provided below to check the result.

Where to Check AP Intermediate 1st year Results 2022

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st year Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of BIEAP. Candidates can also check the results through the list of links provided below.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate 1st year result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have taken the exams can check the steps provided below to check the results of the exams.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

Step 2nd: Click on the AP Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 link

Step 3rd: Enter the AP 1st Year Inter roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The AP Board 1st Year Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022?

Candidates when checking the AP Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 must make sure that they cross cheek all the details in the marksheet provided.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 Statistics

Check the performance of the students in the previous year AP Inter 1st year exams.

Previous Year AP Inter 1st Year Results Statistics

Particulars Total students or percentage Total number of students appeared 5,07,230 Total number of students passed 3,00,560 Overall Pass percentage 59.00% Passing percentage of girls 64% Boys pass percentage 55%

What After the Announcement of AP Board Inter 1st year Result 2022?

After the AP Board Intermediate Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will release the notification for the re-evaluation scrutiny and the compartmental exams.

The application forms for the AP Inter 1st year revaluation and scrutiny process will be available on the official website of the board. Students who want to get the answer sheets evaluated for mistakes are required to apply for the same.

Similarly compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who want to improve the scores of their exams. Candidates will be required to fill and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the compartmental exams and declare the results.

AP Board Intermediate 1st year Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

AP 1st year intermediate rechecking and re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistakes. Candidates are required to submit the applications for the re-evaluation process on the official website.

The revised marks of the students after the re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

AP Board 1st year Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

AP Inter 1st year Compartmental examinations are conducted for the students who want to improve their inter exam scores or were unable to qualify for the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the AP Inter 1st year compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board.

Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the AP Board Inter 1st year Compartment applications. The board will conduct the AP Inter 1st year supplementary examinations and declare the results shortly.

About AP Board School Examination Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.