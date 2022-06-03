Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022: Know AP 11th Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 08:06 IST
    AP Inter First Year Result 2022
    AP Inter First Year Result 2022
    AP Board 1st Year Intermediate Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022  Highlights
    AP Board 1st Year Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check AP Board 1st Year Inter Result 2022 Online Mode?
    Where to Check AP Intermediate 1st year Results 2022
    AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    AP Board Inter 1st Year Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP 1st Year Intermediate Results 2022 by April on the official website- bieap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP 1st year Inter Results 2022 on the official website by entering the Inter 1st year registration number in the result window given.

    AP 1st year Intermediate examinations are conducted for the students and a promotion exam to class 12. Students must also note that a direct link for candidates to check the AP Inter 1st year results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared.

    Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the AP board 11th results 2022.

    AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022  Highlights

    Exam name

    Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Board

    Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh

    Result Name

    AP 1st year Intermediate Exams 2022

    Official website

    bieap.gov.in

    AP SSC results 2022 release date

    April 2022

    AP 10th result declaration mode

    Online and via SMS

    Credentials required to check AP 11th results

    Roll number

    AP Board 1st Year Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time

    Andhra Pradesh Board 1st year intermediate examination results are expected to be declared by April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 1st year Inter exams 2022 can check the tentative schedule of the examination below.

    Particulars

    Tentative dates

    AP Inter 1st year Exams 2022

    March 2022

    AP 1st year Inter Results 2022 release date

    April 2022

    How To Check AP Board 1st Year Inter Result 2022 Online Mode?

    Candidates taking the AP Inter 1st year exams 2022 can check the steps provided below to check the result.

    • Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in
    • Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP 1st Year Inter Result 2022.
    • Step 3rd- Click on the AP 1st year Inter result link
    • Step 4th- Enter the AP Inter 1st year registration number in the link
    • Step 5th- Download the AP 11th Results 2022 for further reference.

    Where to Check AP Intermediate 1st year Results 2022

    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st year Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of BIEAP. Candidates can also check the results through the list of links provided below.

    • examresults.ap.nic.in
    • results.bie.ap.gov.in
    • results.apcfss.in
    • bie.ap.gov.in

    AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate 1st year result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have taken the exams can check the steps provided below to check the results of the exams.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

    AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the AP Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 link

    AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the AP 1st Year Inter roll number in the result link

    AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022

    Step 4th: The AP Board 1st Year Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022? 

    Candidates when checking the AP Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 must make sure that they cross cheek all the details in the marksheet provided.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 Statistics

    Check the performance of the students in the previous year AP Inter 1st year exams.

    Previous Year AP Inter 1st Year Results Statistics

    Particulars

    Total students or percentage

    Total number of students appeared

    5,07,230

    Total number of students passed

    3,00,560

    Overall Pass percentage

    59.00%

    Passing percentage of girls

    64%

    Boys pass percentage

    55%

    What After the Announcement of AP Board Inter 1st year Result 2022?

    After the AP Board Intermediate Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board will release the notification for the re-evaluation scrutiny and the compartmental exams.

    The application forms for the AP Inter 1st year revaluation and scrutiny process will be available on the official website of the board. Students who want to get the answer sheets evaluated for mistakes are required to apply for the same.

    Similarly compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who want to improve the scores of their exams. Candidates will be required to fill and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the compartmental exams and declare the results.

    AP Board Intermediate 1st year Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    AP 1st year intermediate rechecking and re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistakes. Candidates are required to submit the applications for the re-evaluation process on the official website.

    The revised marks of the students after the re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    AP Board 1st year Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    AP Inter 1st year Compartmental examinations are conducted for the students who want to improve their inter exam scores or were unable to qualify for the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the AP Inter 1st year compartmental exams will be available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board.

    Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the AP Board Inter 1st year Compartment applications. The board will conduct the AP Inter 1st year supplementary examinations and declare the results shortly.

    About AP Board School Examination Board

    The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

    The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When will the AP Board Inter 1st year Results 2022 be announced?

    The AP Board 1st Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced by April 2022.

    Will the board conduct Supplementary exams for 1st year inter students?

    AP board will be conducting the Supplementary exams for the 1st year intermediate students.

    Will students be eligible for AP Inter 2nd year after the 1st inter exams?

    Those students who qualify the AP Inter 1st years exams will be promoted to 2ns year.

    How to apply for the AP Inter 1st year re-evaluation process?

    After the results are announced, those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated will be required to visit the website and submit the applications.