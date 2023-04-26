Inter AP Results 2023 Delayed: Know Where and How to Check Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Result Here

BIEAP 2023 Inter Results 2023 Today: Board of Intermediate Education will be announcing the AP inter 1st and 2nd year results for general and vocational stream today. This year approximately 10 Lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams. Students must note that the results will be announced at 6 PM on the website bie.ap.gov.in. Keep refreshing this page for regular updates.

Also Read: AP inter Result 2023 List of Websites

Hall Tickets required to check AP inter result 2023

Students are advised to keep their AP inter hall tickets ready with them when checking the AP inter results. There is a slight delay in the Manabadi Inter result declaration and the board will now be announcing the results at 6 PM.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM

Minister to announce AP Inter results at 6 PM

Board of Intermediate Education has delayed the declaration of the board results. Candidates can now check their AP inter 1st and 2nd year results from 6 PM.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM

Manabadi AP inter Result 2023 Delayed to 6 PM

The declaration of the AP inter 1st and 2nd year results have been delayed to 6 PM.

AP Inter Results at 6 PM

As media reports, AP Inter Results to be announec at 6 PM.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM

Result Notification on resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result Press Conference Soon

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be announcing the Inter AP 1st and 2nd year results within a few minutes. The link will be activated shortly after the board results are announced.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM

Where to check AP inter Result 2023

Manabadi AP inter 1st and 2nd year result will be announced on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check ther result through the link which will be available here at Jagran Josh.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 4.42 PM

Over 10 Lakh students eagerly await AP inter Result 2023

This year approximately 10 Lakh students appeared for the AP inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Half an hour remains before the board announces the AP inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational results. Candodates can keep visiting this page for regular updates.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM

Login Credentials to check Manabadi AP Inter results 2023

AP Inter Result 2023 to be announced in a few hours. The link for students to check the results will be available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. To check the Manabadi 1st and 2nd year results candidates are required to use the hall ticket number. the login credentials required are given below.

AP Inter 1st year hall ticket number

AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket number

Upated as on April 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM

AP Inter Result 2023 to be announced in a few hours

Just a few hours remain for the announcement of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2023. Candidates must note that the board results will be announced online only. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link given.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM

AP Inter Result 2023 Exam Schedule

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh conducted the inter 1st year AP general and vocational exams from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The 2nd year inter general and vocational stream exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 1: 07 PM

AP Intermediate Supplementary Exams

BIEAP 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams will be conducted for the general and vocational streams after the board results are announced. Those candidates who fail in the inter exams and those who want to improve their scores can apply for the inter compartment exams. AP Inter supplementary exams will be held a month after the board results are announced.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Minimum Marks Required

In order to be eligible for further admissions to higher education courses, it is mandatory for candidates to score the minimum marks. As per the board, candidates need to score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and overall. Those who fail will be able to appear for the compartment exams and improve their marks for further admissions

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 11:11 AM

How to Download BIEAP Marks Memo

Students must note that the marks memo of the 1st and 2nd year exams will be available for download on the official website after the results are announced. In order to download the marks memo candidates need to enter the hall ticket number in the given link

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM

AP Inter Result 2023: List of Website

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP inter 1st and 2nd year results today. The link for checking the results will be live at 5 PM. Candidates can check below the list of website to download their results.

bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

Candidates must however note that along with the board results, a direct link to check the results will also be available on this page as and when the manabadi inter results are announced online.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM

BIEAP Board Inter Result 2023 Today: Over 10 Lakh students will be able to check their AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results on April 26, 2023. The Board of Intermediate Education, AP is all set to announce the 1st and 2nd year inter regular and vocational results at 5 PM. Candidates waiting for the Manabadi AP inter results can visit the official website to download their marks memo.

The date and time for the announcement of the BIEAP Inter results were confirmed by the board through an official notification issued on April 25, 2023. The Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results will be announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in an official press conference. Following the press conference, the link for students to check the results will be available online.

Candidates will be able to download AP Inter result 2023 through the link on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the AP inter result 2023.

Read More: AP Inter 2023 Result LIVE Updates

When to check Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023?

Andhra Pradesh board will publish the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year results online after the press conference is conducted by the board officials. Candidates can login to the official website at 5 PM to check the results. Students must keep their AP inter hall tickets with them when check the results.

Where to check BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results?

BIEAP intermediate result 2023 is being announced for the 1st and 2nd year regular and vocational students. Candidates who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams will be able to check their board exam results through the link given on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Students must however note that there are chances that they may face issues when checking the board results online due to the increased number of students who will be visiting the website to check the results. Jagran Josh will be provided the direct link for students to check their board results on this page.

Read More: AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd Year Today

How to Check AP Inter Results 2023 online?

Manabadi AP 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result 2023 will be announced online. To check the AP Inter results candidates must keep their hall tickets ready with them. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year result 2023.

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the result link

Enter the hall ticket number/ roll number in the result link

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Download the online result copy for further reference

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2023 Today, Know How To Download BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Marks Memo

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2023: BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Result To Be Released Today, Check Updates Here

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2023 Today April 26: Check Manabadi AP 1st and 2nd Year Result at 5 PM