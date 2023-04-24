AP Inter Results 2023: BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Result Expected Between April 26 to 29, Check Updates Here

AP Inter Results 2023: Nearly, 10 lakh students can check their BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results online at bie.ap.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to check their AP inter result 2023. Check the expected dates for 1st and 2nd year here.

AP Inter Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to announce the 1st and 2nd year results online by this week. According to some media reports, AP inter result for 1st and 2nd-year students is expected to be released on April 29 and 26 respectively. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited. Students can check their AP Inter result at the official website: bie.ap.gov.in.

They have to use their hall ticket number to download their marks memo. As per the information available, for the Manabadi AP inter 1st year exams, a total of 5.10 lakh students appeared whereas, for the 2nd Year, a total of 5.17 lakh students appeared for their board exams.

AP Inter Results 2023 Date

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time for the release of inter results for 1st and 2nd years. As per past trends, both results are announced together, however, this year, it is likely that it will be released on different dates. Check table below to know the expected dates:

Events 1st Year Dates 2nd Year Dates AP Inter Exams March 15 to April 3, 2023 March 16 to April 4, 2023 AP Inter Result 2023 Date April 29, 2023 April 26, 2023

Also Read: AP Inter First Year Result 2023

How To Check AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd Years?

The Manabadi 1st and 2nd year result is expected to be released by this week. Students have to visit the official website to check their result. They can go through the steps to know how to download AP inter marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the respective result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: AP inter marks memo will appear on the screen

Also Read: AP Inter Results 2023 Date and Time: BIE AP 1st, 2nd Year Result This Week, Check Manabadi Updates