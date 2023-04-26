AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd Year Soon, Know How to Check Here

AP Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: As per the recent updates, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter results today, April 26, 2023, in online mode. The examination authorities will declare the AP Intermediate results for first and second-year exams anytime soon. Once the Manabadi AP result is released, those who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials from the official websites i.e. results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2023: Delayed

The Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 has been delayed and is expected to be announced at 5.30 pm. The direct link to check the result will be made available here as soon as it is officially available.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 5.14 PM

AP Inter Result 2023: Press Conference Soon

The Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be addressing the Inter AP 1st and 2nd-year results in a few minutes. The result link will be activated shortly after the declaration of the AP Inter results.

Updated as on April 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM

BIEAP Inter Results 2023: List of websites to check the AP Inter results

In order to check the Inter results for 1st and 2nd Year, students can visit the below-given websites.

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

Updated as of April 26, 2023, at 4.49 PM

What are the minimum passing marks required in AP Board 2023?

Candidates are required to get at least 35% marks in the 1st and 2nd year AP Intermediate exam 2023.

Updated as of April 26, 2023, at 4.21 PM

What are the login credentials required to check the AP Inter Result?

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2023. Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the results.

Updated as on April 26, 2023, at 3.27 PM

As per the official press release issued by the board, the Manabadi AP Inter results for 1st and 2nd-year students will be announced by state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

How to check AP Inter Result 2023?

Candidates who have given the 1st and 2nd-year exams can follow the below-given steps to check their respective results.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of BIEAP i.e. results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, click on the submit button to access the AP board result 2023

Details mentioned on AP Intermediate Board Result 2023?

As per the past year’s trends, the below-given details are expected to be mentioned on the AP Intermediate Board result 2023.

Student’s name

Subjects name

Roll number

Grades

Subject-wise marks

Subject-wise grade

Total marks

Percentile rank

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

AP Intermediate Result 2023 Exam Details

As per the schedule, the 1st year intermediate examination was conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and the 2nd year intermediate exam was held between March 16 to April 4, 2023. Once the AP Inter Results 2023 are out, candidates can contact their respective schools to collect their original marksheets.

