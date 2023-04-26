AP Inter Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi 1st year, 2nd year Result at bie.ap.gov.in Toppers List, Analysis and Latest News

AP Inter Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BIEAP will be announcing the 1st and 2nd year inter results today at 5 PM. Check here Manabadi AP Inter result on bie.ap.gov.in along with the toppers list and result analysis.

AP Inter Results 2023 (Manabadi) LIVE Updates: BIEAP Inter results today at 5 pm. Students can check these results at 5:30 pm on bie.ap.gov.in. The first-year exams were conducted between March 15 to April 4 for both second and the first year.

Moreover, candidates can also visit the official website of Manabadi - manabadi.co.in to check the AP Intermediate Results 2023. Students can also check AP Manabadi Inter Results 2023 via SMS. Before publishing the result BIE AP officials will hold a press conference and will brief about exam data like pass percentage, toppers and major highlights.

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Latest/LIVE Update on date, time, direct links, toppers, pass percentage

What are the List of Websites To Check BIEAP Inter Results 2023?

To check Inter result for 1st and 2nd Year, students have to visit the official websites. Students can check their AP Board result at these websites -

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:35 PM

Manabadi AP Inter result 2023: Check last year's result statistics

Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result statistics in 2022.

Students Appeared - 8,69,059

Inter 1st-Year Students Appeared - 4,45,604

Inter 2nd-Year Students Appeared - 4,23,255

Inter 1st-Year Pass Percentage - 54%

Inter 2nd-Year Pass Percentage - 61%

Inter 1st-Year Students Passed - 2,41,591

Inter 2nd-Year Students Passed - 2,58,449

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:30 PM

AP Inter Result 2023: Previous year pass percentage (2022 -2017)

Check the previous year AP Manabadi Inter Result pass percentage below:

2022 - 61%

- 61% 2021 - 100%

- 100% 2020 - 59%

- 59% 2019 - 68%

- 68% 2018 - 69%

- 69% 2017 - 73%

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:25 PM

It is expected that the AP Inter Results 2023 will be available at 5.30 PM. However, the press conference has not started. Therefore, candidates have to wait for the result declaration.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:25 PM

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: Official websites

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:20 PM

As per the sources, the education minister was attending a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was supposed to announce the result so the result will be announced at 5.30 pm after the minister arrives.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:15 PM

The result for the Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 will be available at 5:30 PM. The press conference to start at 5:30 after that press conference as reported by www.manabadi.co.in

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:10 PM

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 has been delayed. The result will be now declared at 06:00 PM.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 05:00 PM

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 will be declared at 6 PM. The direct link to check the result will be available here as soon as it is officially available.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:45 PM

The link to check the 2nd year AP Inter Results 2023 will be activated after the press conference. Keep checking for the latest updates on BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:40 PM

BIEAP Inter Year Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd: Official websites to results

Students can check the result at the following links.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:35 PM

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2023: Roll Number and Date of Birth Required

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:25 PM

Candidates waiting for AP Inter result will soon be over. Students from AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year will be able to download the AP Inter marks memo from official websites - bie.ap.gov.in

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:20 PM

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: Details to be announced in Press Conference

The board will announce the following details in the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2023:

Pass Percentage,

Merit List

AP Inter 2nd year Toppers

AP Inter 1st year toppers

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:15 PM

Only 60 minutes is remaining when BIEAP Intermediate results press conference starts and result will be announced.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:10 PM

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023 will be announced by AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana at 5 PM today, April 26, 2023 at a press conference held at Lemon Tree Premier, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 04:00 PM

AP Class 12 Result 2023 - Grading System

The grades will be awarded as per the percentage scored by students. AP 12th grading system explained below.

Percentage of marks obtained Grades Awarded Above 75% A 60% to 75% B 50% to 60% C

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:55 PM

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: How scorecard looks like

The sample copy of AP Inter 2023 marksheet is shown below.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:45 PM

Minimum of 350 marks out of total 1000 required to qualify the exam

Candidates must score minimum 350 marks out of 1000 to qualify the AP Inter Manabadi exam. The minimum marks to pass each subject is 35.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:38 PM

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: How much marks required to pass

To pass the intermediate exam candidates need to secure 35% in all the subjects in the 1st and 2nd year AP inter exam.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:30 PM

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: How to check Via SMS

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results can be also checked via SMS.

Step 1: Type APGEN2 (space) Registration Number to 5626

Step 2: Second-year students (Vocational): APVOC2 (space) Registration Number to 56263

Step 3: AP Inter Results 2023 will be sent to your mobile number

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:25 PM

What are the documents required to check the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023

Candidates need roll number, date of birth to check AP Inter score. Since over 10 lakh candidates will be checking their results therefore there may be chances that official website - bie.ap.gov. crashed and stop functioning for sometime.

In this scenario check result via SMS.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:20 PM

State Education Minister to declare AP 1st and 2nd year results

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for General and Vocational courses today (at 05:00 Pm).

Once declared check results online at bie.ap.gov.in.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:15 PM

The official time for announcement of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results is 5 pm. Candidates keep their exam credentials to check and download AP Manabadi result 2023.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:07 PM

What Credentials Are Needed to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023?

The credentials needed to download AP board inter result for 1st and 2nd year is hall ticket. However, this year it can only be confirmed after the announcement of results. Students must keep their hall tickets ready to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2023.

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 3:00 PM

What details will be mentioned in BIEAP Inter Marks Memo 2023?

As per last year, it is expected that the Manabadi AP marks memo will likely to have the information provided below:

Name of the student

Roll number

Grades

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Updated: April 26, 2023 | Time - 02:53 PM

AP Inter Results 2023: Links to Download AP Inter second year Result

The official links to check AP Inter Results 2023 are given below. Candidates are advised to visit the below webpages to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2023.

AP Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Links