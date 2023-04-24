AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: AP 1st, 2nd Year Results out Soon on bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Manabadi News Here

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP inter 1st and 2nd year results by the last week of April 2023. According to reports, the board is expected to announce the AP inter 1st year results by April 29, 2023 and the 2nd year AP inter results will be announced by April 26, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the Manabadi AP inter results 2023 date and time will be made by officials soon.
Once announced candidates will be able to check their intermediate results through the link given on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Along with the board website, students can also visit Manabadi - AP to check the board results. This year the board conducted the AP Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3, 2023 and the 2nd year inter exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. To check the AP inter results students are required to keep their AP inter hall ticket ready with them.
Keep refreshing this page to get Latest Updates on AP Inter Result 2023
24 Apr, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Going by the information provided on Manabadi, the AP Inter 1st year results will be declared by April 29, 2023 and the AP 2nd Year Inter results will be announced by April 26, 2023. The confirmation on the date and time will be given shortly.
24 Apr, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP inter 1st and 2nd year results in the last week of April 2023. The date and time will be confirmed by board officials soon.