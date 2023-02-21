JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 To Release This Date @slprb.ap.gov.in: Check Download Link

SLPRB  Andhra Police has released short notice regarding the admit card downloading date for the PET for Constable on its official website-slprb.ap.gov.in. Download PDF.

AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Download
AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Download

AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released short notice regarding the admit card downloading date for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable on its official website. Andhra Police will release the Admit Card for PET/PMT round for the Constable post on 01 March 2023 on its official website. 
All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable can download their Admit Card once it is uploaded on the official website-slprb.ap.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Notice 

According to the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)Admit Card for the post of SCT Police Constable (Civil) Men and Women and SCT Police Constable APSP Men from 01- 10 March 2023 on its official website. 
As per the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable will be conducted from 13 March 2023. 

The preliminary written test for the above post was held on 22 January 2023. All those candidates passed in the preliminary written test filled their Stage II Online Application Form for the PMT/PET and Final Written Exam from 13 to 20 February 2023. 


All those candidates who have applied successfully for the PMT/PET and Final Written Exam round can download their Admit Card from the 01 March 2023 onwards from the official website after providing their login credentials on the official website. 
The PMT/PET will be held from 13 March 2023 whereas  the final written test will tentatively be held in the last week of April 2023. 

AP Police Constable PET/PMT 2023 Update: Details 

Event  Details 
Name of Post SCT Police Constable (Civil) Men and Women and SCT Police Constable APSP Men 
PMT/PET  Date  13 March 2023
PMT/PET Call Letter Releasing Date  01 March 2023 
Last Date For Downloading Call Letter  10 March 2023 
Final Written test Last week of April 2023
Advt No:  161/SLPRB/Rect 22022

You can download the AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 notice from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Notice

  • Step 1: Visit the website of the AP Police - slprb.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link-PRESS NOTE SCT PC CALL LETTER DOWNLOAD DATE PMT / PET DATED 20.02.2023  displaying on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will get the PDF of the AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Notice in a new window.
  • Step 4: Download and save the AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Notice for future reference. 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next