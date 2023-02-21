AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 To Release This Date @slprb.ap.gov.in: Check Download Link

SLPRB Andhra Police has released short notice regarding the admit card downloading date for the PET for Constable on its official website-slprb.ap.gov.in. Download PDF.

AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released short notice regarding the admit card downloading date for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable on its official website. Andhra Police will release the Admit Card for PET/PMT round for the Constable post on 01 March 2023 on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable can download their Admit Card once it is uploaded on the official website-slprb.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)Admit Card for the post of SCT Police Constable (Civil) Men and Women and SCT Police Constable APSP Men from 01- 10 March 2023 on its official website.

As per the short notice released, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for post of Constable will be conducted from 13 March 2023.

The preliminary written test for the above post was held on 22 January 2023. All those candidates passed in the preliminary written test filled their Stage II Online Application Form for the PMT/PET and Final Written Exam from 13 to 20 February 2023.



All those candidates who have applied successfully for the PMT/PET and Final Written Exam round can download their Admit Card from the 01 March 2023 onwards from the official website after providing their login credentials on the official website.

The PMT/PET will be held from 13 March 2023 whereas the final written test will tentatively be held in the last week of April 2023.

AP Police Constable PET/PMT 2023 Update: Details

Event Details Name of Post SCT Police Constable (Civil) Men and Women and SCT Police Constable APSP Men PMT/PET Date 13 March 2023 PMT/PET Call Letter Releasing Date 01 March 2023 Last Date For Downloading Call Letter 10 March 2023 Final Written test Last week of April 2023 Advt No: 161/SLPRB/Rect 22022

You can download the AP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

