List of Top 10 countries in the IMD World Talent Ranking in 2025

The IMD World Talent Ranking, which was released in 2025, has highlighted the countries best positioned to attract, develop and retain talent with skilled professionals. This year, in 2025, India has slipped to 63rd place with an overall score of 36.06, which is making a continued downward trend compared to previous years.
The World Talent Ranking (WTR), compiled by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), evaluates countries on three pillars—investment and development, appeal, and readiness. These three indicators reflect how any nation has nurtured growth with domestic talents, attracts global professionals and ensures the skills needed for long-term economic growth.
According to the IMD World Talent Ranking report, there is a shift in professionals for relocating internationally. Unlike the pre-pandemic era, where the quality of life and cultural compatibility were primary factors, financial stability and tangible benefits are now dominating decisions for global talent mobility.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 countries in the IMD World Talent Ranking in 2025
Top 10 Countries in IMD World Talent Ranking 2025
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Score
|
1
|
Switzerland
|
100
|
2
|
Luxembourg
|
83.08
|
3
|
Iceland
|
82.19
|
4
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
80.10
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
80.09
|
6
|
Sweden
|
79.46
|
7
|
Singapore
|
78.00
|
8
|
Denmark
|
77.94
|
9
|
UAE
|
77.86
|
10
|
Austria
|
77.82
Source: World Talent Ranking
For the past ten years, Switzerland has secured the top position continuously in the World Talent Ranking, which is reinforcing its strong reputation for talent in competitiveness at the global level. Beyond Switzerland, other European countries also perform so well, and come in the top 10 list in the IMD’s World Talent Ranking 2025.
Luxembourg has climbed to second place, overtaking Singapore, which dropped to seventh after its sharp rise last year. Iceland moved up from sixth to third position, showing consistent progress. Hong Kong SAR, which made a notable jump and rose five spots to fourth
Hong Kong SAR made a notable jump, rising five spots to fourth—the region’s highest ranking in the past decade.
For the first time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) entered the top 10, landing at ninth, reflecting its rapid policy reforms and improved international attractiveness.
India vs. Other Global Players
-
India: Ranked 63rd with a score of 36.06 (declining trend).
-
United States: Ranked 22nd, showing slight improvement.
-
China: Remained unchanged at 38th.
The 2025 results underline how talent competitiveness has become a decisive factor in global economic performance. With rapid shifts in workforce expectations, countries are compelled to continuously adapt their policies to remain attractive in an increasingly competitive global talent market.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation