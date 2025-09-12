List of Top 10 countries in the IMD World Talent Ranking in 2025

The IMD World Talent Ranking, which was released in 2025, has highlighted the countries best positioned to attract, develop and retain talent with skilled professionals. This year, in 2025, India has slipped to 63rd place with an overall score of 36.06, which is making a continued downward trend compared to previous years.

The World Talent Ranking (WTR), compiled by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), evaluates countries on three pillars—investment and development, appeal, and readiness. These three indicators reflect how any nation has nurtured growth with domestic talents, attracts global professionals and ensures the skills needed for long-term economic growth.

According to the IMD World Talent Ranking report, there is a shift in professionals for relocating internationally. Unlike the pre-pandemic era, where the quality of life and cultural compatibility were primary factors, financial stability and tangible benefits are now dominating decisions for global talent mobility.