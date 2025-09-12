Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: HP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result OUT at hpbose.org

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 12, 2025, 19:15 IST

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The HP Board (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results for 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at hpbose.org using their HP Board Roll number.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at hpbose.org.  Students will need to use their HP Board Roll number to check their results online. Candidates can also check their result online on DigiLocker App and website, as well as offline via SMS service. 

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

The following table has all the important details of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Exam name 

HP Board Supplementary Examination 2025

Board name 

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

hpbose.org

Result portal 

hpbose.org/Result

State

Himachal Pradesh 

Class(es) 

10

12

Exam dates 

Class 10: July 22 - 28, 2025

Class 12: July 22 - 25, 2025

Result mode 

Online: Official website, DigiLocker

Offline: SMS

Log in credential 

Roll Number 

DIRECT LINK - HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025

DIRECT LINK - HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their class 10 and 12 supplementary results for HP Board exams 2025. Follow the mentioned steps to check your result online: 

  1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
  3. From the list, click on the relevant link: 
    1. Class 10: MATRIC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2025 
    2. Class 12: PLUS TWO SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2025
  4. In the login window, enter your roll number and press ‘Search’
  5. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download the online scorecard for your reference

The board will publish the revised marksheet later. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Candidates will need to collect their official marksheet from their schools later.

HPBOSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Criteria

Candidates must secure the minimum passing scores to clear the HP Board Class 10 & 12 Supplementary examinations 2025. Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as aggregate in the final calculations. Those who meet the criteria will be qualified for the supplementary exams. They will need to collect their revised marksheet from their respective schools later. 

Class 10 students will be promoted to class 11 where they will need to choose from one of the three streams, namely science, commerce, and arts. Whereas, the class 12 students will be eligible for entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET and admission to undergraduate courses across India as well as internationally.

