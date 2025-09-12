HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: HP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result OUT at hpbose.org

News

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at hpbose.org. Students will need to use their HP Board Roll number to check their results online. Candidates can also check their result online on DigiLocker App and website, as well as offline via SMS service. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 The following table has all the important details of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025: Overview Details Event name HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Exam name HP Board Supplementary Examination 2025 Board name Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE Academic year 2025-26 Official website hpbose.org Result portal hpbose.org/Result State Himachal Pradesh Class(es) 10 12 Exam dates Class 10: July 22 - 28, 2025 Class 12: July 22 - 25, 2025 Result mode Online: Official website, DigiLocker Offline: SMS Log in credential Roll Number

The board will publish the revised marksheet later. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Candidates will need to collect their official marksheet from their schools later. LATEST NEWS: Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here

HPBOSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Criteria Candidates must secure the minimum passing scores to clear the HP Board Class 10 & 12 Supplementary examinations 2025. Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as aggregate in the final calculations. Those who meet the criteria will be qualified for the supplementary exams. They will need to collect their revised marksheet from their respective schools later.