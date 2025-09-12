HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: HP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result OUT at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at hpbose.org. Students will need to use their HP Board Roll number to check their results online. Candidates can also check their result online on DigiLocker App and website, as well as offline via SMS service.
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025
The following table has all the important details of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025
|
Exam name
|
HP Board Supplementary Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
hpbose.org
|
Result portal
|
hpbose.org/Result
|
State
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
Exam dates
|
Class 10: July 22 - 28, 2025
Class 12: July 22 - 25, 2025
|
Result mode
|
Online: Official website, DigiLocker
Offline: SMS
|
Log in credential
|
Roll Number
DIRECT LINK - HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025
DIRECT LINK - HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025
LATEST NEWS:
- RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released for BED MEd, Bhopal
- KCET 2025: Round 3 Counselling Seat Confirmation Last Date Tomorrow; Details here
How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their class 10 and 12 supplementary results for HP Board exams 2025. Follow the mentioned steps to check your result online:
- Visit the official website at hpbose.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
- From the list, click on the relevant link:
- Class 10: MATRIC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2025
- Class 12: PLUS TWO SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT JULY-2025
- In the login window, enter your roll number and press ‘Search’
- HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the online scorecard for your reference
Related Stories
The board will publish the revised marksheet later. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Candidates will need to collect their official marksheet from their schools later.
LATEST NEWS:
- Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here
- Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins; Details here
HPBOSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Criteria
Candidates must secure the minimum passing scores to clear the HP Board Class 10 & 12 Supplementary examinations 2025. Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as aggregate in the final calculations. Those who meet the criteria will be qualified for the supplementary exams. They will need to collect their revised marksheet from their respective schools later.
Class 10 students will be promoted to class 11 where they will need to choose from one of the three streams, namely science, commerce, and arts. Whereas, the class 12 students will be eligible for entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET and admission to undergraduate courses across India as well as internationally.
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation