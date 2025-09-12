What is the National Fruit of India?

National Fruit of India: The national fruit of India is Mango (Mangifera indica), popularly called the King of Fruits. Known for its sweetness, aroma, and cultural value, mango has been grown in India for thousands of years. With over 1,000 varieties, each region of India celebrates mango in its own way. Why Mango is the National Fruit of India? Mango became the national fruit in 1950 because it represents the tropical richness of India and is deeply tied to its traditions, mythology, and history. It symbolises prosperity, love, and joy. Famous Mango Varieties of India 1. Alphonso Mango (Hapus) The Alphonso mango, grown mainly in Maharashtra (Ratnagiri, Devgad, Sindhudurg), is considered the most premium mango in the world. Known for its saffron-coloured pulp, creamy texture, and intense aroma, Alphonso is highly demanded for export. It is often called the “King of Mangoes.”

2. Dasheri Mango Originating from Dasheri village in Uttar Pradesh, this variety is extremely popular in North India. Dasheri mangoes are fibreless, medium-sized, and very sweet with a strong aroma. They are usually eaten fresh and also used for making shakes and desserts. 3. Langra Mango The Langra mango comes from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It has a green skin even when ripe, with a strong flavour and juicy pulp. Known for its unique tangy-sweet taste, it is one of the oldest and most loved varieties in North India. 4. Kesar Mango The Kesar mango, grown in Gujarat (Junagadh and Girnar regions), is called the “Queen of Mangoes.” It has a bright orange pulp with a fragrant aroma and sweet flavour. Kesar is often used in mango pulp, desserts, ice creams, and aamras. 5. Himsagar Mango The Himsagar mango is a pride of West Bengal and Odisha. It has golden-yellow skin, non-fibrous pulp, and an intensely sweet flavour. Known for its rich taste, it is available only for a short season (May to June), making it rare and highly valued.

6. Banganapalli Mango The Banganapalli (or Benishan) mango, grown in Andhra Pradesh, is a large-sized mango with thin skin, bright yellow colour, and firm flesh. It is less fibrous and has a sweet, mild flavour, making it one of the most exported varieties. 7. Totapuri Mango The Totapuri mango, named for its parrot-beak shape, is widely grown in South India. Unlike other sweet mangoes, Totapuri has a tangy, slightly sour taste and is often used in pickles, juices, and salads. Largest Producer of Mangoes in the World India is the largest producer of mangoes, contributing nearly 40% of the global supply. Major mango-producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Interesting Facts About Mango 1. Mango in Indian Culture Mango leaves are used in Hindu rituals, weddings, and festivals, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.