APEPDCL Recruitment 2021 for 398 Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman) Posts, Notification Expected on 30 August @apeasternpower.com

APEPDCL Recruitment 2021: Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL) is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) on apeasternpower.com. As per the reports, a total of 398 persons shall be recruited as Energy Assistant to work in Village/Ward Secretaries in various districts covered in APEPDCL.

According to the reports, APEPDCL Energy Assistant Notification is expected to be released on 30 August 2021 on official website of he organization.

The candidates would be able to check vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link and other details, once the link is activated.

Important Dates

APEPDCL Energy Assistant Notification Date - 30 August 2021 Starting Date of APEPDCL Energy Assistant Application - to be announced Last Date of APEPDCL Energy Assistant Application – to be announced

APEPDCL Energy Assistant Vacancy Details

Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Gr. II) - 398

Village Secretariat

Ward Secretariat

APEPDCL Energy Assistant Salary: (based on previous year recruitment)

Rs. 15,000/- as consolidated pay for a period of 2 years

Eligibility Criteria for APEPDCL Junior Lineman Posts (based on previous year recruitment)

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th passed and ITI qualification n Electrical Trade/ Wireman trade or Intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) on par with Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized Board.

APEPDCL Energy Assistant Age Limit:

18 to 35 Years

How to Apply for APEPDCL Energy Assistant Recruitment ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for online through APEPDCL official website