AP/Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for 332 Postman, MTS and Other Posts @dopsportsrecruitment.in

Office of the Chief Postmaster General is hiring 300+ meritorious Sports Persons for PA, SA, Postman and MTS for MH and AP Postal Circles. Check Details Below.

AP/Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Chief Postmaster General has published a notification for recruitment of meritorious Sports Persons for the post of Postal Assistant (PA), Postal Assistant (CO/RO), Postal Assistant (SBCO), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman (PM) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) under Maharashtra Postal Circle and Andhra Pradesh (AP) Postal Circle.

Candidates possess required qualification can apply through online mode on dopsportsrecruitment.in from 28 October 2021 to 27 November 2021.

A total of 257 vacancies are available for Group 'C' posts at various locations under Maharashtra Postal Circle and 75 vacancies under AP Postal Circle. More details on MH Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 and AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 including vacancy distribution, salary, educational and other qualification, application process etc. are given below:

MH Post Office Notification Download

AP Post Office Notification Download

Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 October 2021

Last Date of Application - 27 November 2021 upto 6 PM

Maharashtra Post Office Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 257

Postal Assistant - 93

Sorting Assistant - 9

Postman - 113

MTS - 42

AP Post Office Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 75

Postal Assistant - 19

Sorting Assistant - 4

PA (CO/RO) - 3

PA (SBCO) - 4

Postman - 18

MTS - 27

AP/MH Postal Circle Salary:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/PA (CO/RO/SBCO) - Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

MTS - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Eligibility Criteria for AP/MH Postal Circle for Postaman, MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant - 12th class passed. The candidate will be required to furnish certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Institute before issuance of appointment letter.

Postman - 12th passed. Knowledge of local language. The candidate should have studied local language at least up to 10th Standard. The candidate will be required to furnish certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Institute before issuance of appointment letter.

MTS - 10th class passed and Knowledge of local language

Age Limit:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/Postman/PA (CO/RO/SBCO) - 18 to 27 years

MTS - 18 to 25 years

AP/MH Postal Circle Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games.

Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Toumaments conducted by the Inter university Sports Board in the sports / Games.

Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games.

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive

Selection Process for AP/MH Postal Circle Postman, MTS and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in:

Educational Qualification

Sports qualification

How to Apply for AP/MH Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2021 at the registration portal i.e. https://dopsportsrecruitment.in in three steps:

Registration - Candidates need to register themselves in online before proceeding to fill the application. Payment of Fee - The candidate has to credit Rs.200/- (Rupees Two hundred only) through online payment in the website under Fee payment option or in any of the Head Post Offices in India for crediting through GDS fee portal specifying “Direct Recruitment of sports quota for Maharastra Circle by producing RegistrationNumber. Online Application Submission - They will be required to submit their sports details, educational and other documents and select the circle.

Candidates will be required to apply separately for each postal circle against notification issued for Sports Quota Recruitment based on their eligibility conditions

AP/MH Postal Circle Application Fee:

Women, Transgender Woman Candidate, SC/ST - No Fee

Other - Rs. 200/-