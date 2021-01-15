APPSC Civil Service 2021 Mains Admit Card to release today @appsc.gov.in, Check Arunachal Pradesh CCE 2020 Mains Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Details

APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service 2021 Mains Admit Card: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to release the admit card for Civil Service Exam 2020-21 Today.i.e. 15 January 2020 as per the date released by the commission. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to download their admit cards for mains through the official website of APPSC.i.e. appsc.gov.in.

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service 2021 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 6 to 14 February 2021 at the various exam centre. The download link for APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service 2021 Admit Card will be available from 15 January 2021 onwards. The link will be available till 5 February 2021 till 6 PM. The candidates will be able to access the download link through this article once the admit card is activated at the official website.

APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service 2021 Exam Schedule

Day Date Morning Session (9 AM to 12 PM) Evening Session (1 PM to 4 PM) Saturday 6 February 2021 Essay English Sunday 7 February 2021 General Studies Paper 1 General Studies Paper 2 Saturday 13 February 2021 General Studies Paper 1 General Studies Paper 1 Sunday 14 February 2021 Optional Subject Paper 1 Optional Subject Paper 1

APPSC Civil Service 2021 Exam Pattern

APPSC Civil Service 2021 Mains Exam is descriptive. The exam will have 8 papers including 1 in Part A and 7 in Part B. The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours. The candidates will have to secure at least 33% marks in each of these papers and 45% in aggregate to be called for the interview round.

APPSC Civil Service 2021 Vacancy Details

This drive is being done to recruit 111 vacancies for the recruitment of APPSC Combined Competitive Exam (APPSC CCE). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. All such candidates who qualified in the prelims will be called for mains. The final appointment of the candidates will be done on the basis of mains and interview marks.

The applications for the same were accepted between 11 Feb to 6 March 2020. The APPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam was conducted on 1 November 2020 and the result for the same was announced on 9 November 2020.

Download APPSC Civil Service 2021 Mains Exam Date