APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Fishery Officer/Extension Officer Posts

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification released on appsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification recruitment for the post of Fishery Officer/Extension Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17th June, 2022 till 1600 hrs.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 June 2022

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Fishery Officer/Extension Officer - 5 Posts

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Fishery Science (B.FSc) from Govt. of

India recognized Institute/universities.

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva-voce/interview.

Download APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Eligible Applicants will be required to undertake a Written Examination in the following subjects: -

a. General English: 100 Marks

b. General Knowledge: 100 Marks

C. Fishery Science Paper-I: 100 Marks

d. Fishery Science Paper-II: 100 Marks

To qualify, an Applicant must score a minimum of 33% in each subject as also, a minimum of 45% in aggregate score. Of such qualified candidates, a number three times the advertised posts {Approximately 15), in the order of merit, will

be eligible and invited for the lnterview/Viva-voce which will be of 50 Marks.

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 17 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application for for future reference.

APPSC Fishery Officer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

APST Applicants Rs. 150/-

Other Applicants Rs. 200/-