APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), 259 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on appsc.gov.in for 259 vacancies. Check Vacancy Break Up, Important Dates, Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 16:53 IST
Arunachal Pradesh PSC TGT Recruitment 2022
Arunachal Pradesh PSC TGT Recruitment 2022

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online on or before 13 May 2022. A total of 259 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can follow the instructions given below for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Last Date of application submission: 13 May 2022

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - 259 Posts

Subject Name Total
English 22

Hindi

 22
History 11
POL,Science 11
Geography 17
Economic 11
Mathematics 21
Physics 69
Chemistry 43
Biology 16
Agriculture 9
Horticulture 7

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

2nd Class Bachelor Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 33 years of age. However, the upper age limit is
relaxed by 5 years for APST and another 5 years for Government and Semi-Government Departmental Staff of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. 

Download APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 13 May 2022. Candidates can follow the instructions given below. 

  • 0nly'Online' through APPSC Website www.appsc.gov.in.
  • One Time Registration on Commission's Website is mandatory (Once registered, all future applications for any post vacancy can be submitted using Login ID Password).
  • Submit only one application. In case of more than one application, Application with the higher RID only will be
    valid.
  • Fee has to be paid separately for each application and is nontransferable.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • APST Applicants - Rs. 150/- 
  • Other Applicants - Rs. 200/-

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for APPSC Recruitment 2022?

2nd Class Bachelor Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed.

What is the last date of application for APPSC Recruitment 2022?

13 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through APPSC Recruitment 2022?

259.
