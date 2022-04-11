APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT), 259 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on appsc.gov.in for 259 vacancies. Check Vacancy Break Up, Important Dates, Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online on or before 13 May 2022. A total of 259 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can follow the instructions given below for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last Date of application submission: 13 May 2022

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - 259 Posts

Subject Name Total English 22 Hindi 22 History 11 POL,Science 11 Geography 17 Economic 11 Mathematics 21 Physics 69 Chemistry 43 Biology 16 Agriculture 9 Horticulture 7

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

2nd Class Bachelor Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 33 years of age. However, the upper age limit is

relaxed by 5 years for APST and another 5 years for Government and Semi-Government Departmental Staff of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 13 May 2022. Candidates can follow the instructions given below.

0nly'Online' through APPSC Website www.appsc.gov.in.

One Time Registration on Commission's Website is mandatory (Once registered, all future applications for any post vacancy can be submitted using Login ID Password).

valid.

valid. Fee has to be paid separately for each application and is nontransferable.

APPSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee