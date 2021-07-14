APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Download Call Letter from July 22

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Civil) against Advt No 04/2020 on its official website- apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Civil) in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Engineer post on 30 July 2021.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has decided to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Civil) on 30 July 2021. Candidates who have qualified for Interview round for Assistant Engineer post will have to report at 9.00 A.M. at the venue mentioned in the notification.

Candidates, who have to appear for the interview round for Assistant Engineer post, should note that Commission will upload the Interview Intimation Letter on 22 July 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their Interview Intimation Letter from 22 July 2021 onwards after providing their login credentials with the direct link available on the official website.



Candidates can check the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 and other details from the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post