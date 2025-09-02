NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NRI Status Between September 2nd to 4th

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: In the second round of NEET UG counseling 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has instructed all applicants who are applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota to turn in their supporting documentation between September 2 and September 4, 2025. Applicants must send their NRI certificates to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com by September 4 at 11 a.m. MCC has stressed the need of compiling and sending the necessary papers in a single email in the format specified.

The updated list of documents required to claim NRI status has also been notified to students by the committee. It's important to note that applicants who submitted documents in Round 1 will not be taken into consideration for Round 2, therefore they must submit them again. This step guarantees that only confirmed and up-to-date documents are approved.In order to expedite the process and ensure that qualified NRI candidates are assigned seats in the appropriate category during counseling, MCC has issued directives.