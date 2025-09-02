NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NRI Status Between September 2nd to 4th

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: In the second round of NEET UG counseling 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has instructed all applicants who are applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota to turn in their supporting documentation between September 2 and September 4, 2025. Applicants must send their NRI certificates to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com by September 4 at 11 a.m. MCC has stressed the need of compiling and sending the necessary papers in a single email in the format specified.
The updated list of documents required to claim NRI status has also been notified to students by the committee. It's important to note that applicants who submitted documents in Round 1 will not be taken into consideration for Round 2, therefore they must submit them again. This step guarantees that only confirmed and up-to-date documents are approved.In order to expedite the process and ensure that qualified NRI candidates are assigned seats in the appropriate category during counseling, MCC has issued directives.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required for NRI quota
The following is the updated list of required documents for the NRI quota in accordance with the amended NEET UG 2025 counseling rules:
NEET UG 2025 admit card
NEET UG 2025 scorecard
Proof of NRI status of the parent or relative: Valid Passport, Visa/Residence Permit / Work Permit, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card / PIO card, if applicable, NRI Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (Embassy / Indian Consulate).
Certificate of relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate issued by the competent Revenue Authority through the family tree.
Affidavit (notarized) by the NRI relative stating that they will sponsor the entire course fee and living expenses of the candidate during the period of study, duly supported by NRE (Non-Resident External) Bank Account Pass Book.
Class 10, 12 marksheets and certificates
Birth certificate
Passport of candidate or sponsor (optional)
How To Submit Documents For The NEET UG 2025 Counselling For NRI Candidates?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their NEET UG 2025 Counselling documents For NRI Candidates:
Visit the official notification released by MCC regarding NRI document submission instructions carefully before beginning the process.
Compile all necessary paperwork in the correct format, including your passport, NRI certificate, relationship proof, and other required documentation.
Examine all papers thoroughly to make sure they are readable, oriented correctly, and have the right file sizes for easy email submission.
Organize all of the scanned documents into a single PDF file, following the MCC's recommended order.
"NEET UG 2025 NRI Documents" should be the subject line of a new email sent to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.
Before sending, double-check the email address, attachment, and subject line. Attach a single PDF file with all of the NRI documents.
Emails must be sent before September 4 at 11 AM, and a copy of the confirmation should be saved for use in future counseling sessions.
